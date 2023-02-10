“You never know what’s around the corner” - Manchester United target explains why he won’t agree new contract with current club

With David de Gea yet to agree a new deal with the club, Manchester United have identified Brentford shot-stopper David Raya as a potential replacement. The Spaniard has less than 18 months left on his current deal with Brentford.

However, Raya is unwilling to sign a new deal with the Bees at this point in time. He has made 22 appearances for Brentford this season, keeping eight clean sheets in the process.

When speaking about a possible contract extension, Raya told the PA News Agency (via Manchester Evening News):

"I don’t think it’s the right time to sign a contract at the moment, I’m really, really happy and right now I’m just thinking about doing the best for the team and trying to push for Europe."

He added that finishing the season strongly is higher on his priority list than signing a new deal. Raya said:

“I was offered a new contract last year and one in January but we didn’t reach an agreement. I would like to see what happens in summer, however, I’m happy at Brentford. For now a new contract is secondary, the most important thing is the team and the games. We’ll see where we are in May. You never know what’s around the corner. There’s nothing I can say about what’s going to happen in the summer. I don’t even know what’s going to happen on Saturday.”

When quizzed about other clubs' interest in him, Raya said:

"I’m not sure if it’s interest, people talking or my name being thrown around. Brentford feels like home, when I came here three-and-a-half years ago it’s because I needed a new challenge. It’s always going to be home – no matter what. I’m in one of the happiest times of my career. I’m a happy guy, you will never see me moaning. Football is my life, so I do what I love."

Manchester United are set to face Leeds United next

Manchester United v Leeds United - Premier League

Manchester United earned a draw at Old Trafford in their latest Premier League clash against Leeds United. The Red Devils are set to take on Leeds again as they travel to Elland Road this time.

The clash against Leeds on February 12 will be followed by a crucial UEFA Europa League showdown against Barcelona.

United are in for a tough set of fixtures in the next few weeks. Their performances in these games will determine how the club's season unfolds.

