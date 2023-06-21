Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez has said that she’s enjoying her stay in Saudi Arabia and that it’s a privilege to be able to explore and experience different cultures and countries.

Since dating Cristiano Ronaldo in 2016, Georgina has explored some of the best cities in the world. The pair met in Madrid, during Ronaldo’s Real Madrid stint. Next, they moved to Turin, when the Portuguese signed for Juventus in 2018. Three years later, Manchester United came calling, and they made Manchester their home for the following one and a half years.

After Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United parted ways by mutual consent in November 2022, Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Nassr struck a deal with the Portugal icon. In January, the 38-year-old moved to Riyadh with his family.

In a recent interview with the Saudi Arabian publication Harper’s Bazaar Arabia, Georgina opened up about her experience in the Kingdom, calling it an enriching one:

“Travelling and living in new cultures, especially living in countries that are so different from each other, always helps you grow as a person. You open your mind and become more tolerant of those around you. They are all enriching experiences that we are very fortunate to experience.”

In the interview, the Spanish-Argentine model added that she feels safe with her children in Saudi Arabia, describing the country as “heaven on earth”. Her children have also taken an interest in Arabic language. She recently took to Instagram to share a clip of her daughters Eva and Alana singing in Arabic.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez reveals motivation behind her show “Soy Georgina”

Georgina Rodriguez, the protagonist of the Netflix show “Soy Georgina” (I am Georgina), has said that the sole objective of her show is to showcase her authentic self.

She feels that it's impossible for fans to know her real self through social media, which is where her show comes in, telling Harper’s Bazaar Arabia:

“You never really know who someone truly is through social media. I wanted to offer a glimpse into what my life is like and who I am, from my professional day-to-day to the private moments I share with family and friends. I want the public to get to know me and my essence, who I am behind cameras and off social media.”

Expectedly, Cristiano Ronaldo is a big part of Georgina Rodriguez’s show. The couple is seen sharing stories about each other, co-parenting their children and enduring difficult moments together during the two seasons of Soy Georgina.

