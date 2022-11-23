“You are part of my story” - Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo posts heartfelt message after reaching 500 million Instagram followers

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo posted a heartfelt message after he reached 500 million followers on Instagram.

The Portuguese forward has become the first individual in the social media platform's history to reach the 500 million milestone.

He beat the likes of longtime footballing rival Lionel Messi (377 million) and American businesswoman Kylie Jenner (372 million) to the feat.

He has posted a montage of some of the best moments of his life and career with an emotive caption.

Ronaldo, 37, told his followers:

"𝟓𝟎𝟎 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐬! My life, career and thoughts, shared with you, always. You are part of my story and together we´ve achieved so much. More than I could dream. In every post, each moment, your support. Thank you!"

Cristiano Ronaldo has reached the milestone at a time when his future in club football is uncertain.

He left Manchester United on Tuesday, 22 November, after his contract was mutually terminated.

The Portuguese slammed the club for what he perceived was a betrayal while saying he did not respect manager Erik ten Hag.

He has bagged just three goals and two assists in 16 appearances across competitions.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo's rise to superstardom on social media started way before his current turmoil at Old Trafford.

The veteran attacker has turned out for the likes of Sporting CP, Real Madrid, and Juventus, therefore boasting fans from across the globe.

Cristiano Ronaldo posted a watch that features the 2013 goal he scored against Manchester United with Real Madrid in

Ronaldo netted a memorable header

On the day it was announced that Cristiano Ronaldo had mutually terminated his contract with Manchester United, the Portuguese was still active on social media.

In fact, the veteran striker posted an intriguing picture of himself wearing a nifty new JACOB & CO watch as he announced a partnership with the Jewelry company.

If Red Devils fans look closely, you can see that the watch features the header he scored in Real Madrid's 1-0 win over United in the 2013 Champions League at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It was a sensational effort from the Portuguese, who leaped into the air and headed a powerful finish past United goalkeeper David de Gea.

The then-Manchester United manager and Ronaldo's father figure, Sir Alex Ferguson, lauded the effort, saying (via Eurosport):

"What a header, you can't stop that. The leap, the spring the way he held himself in the air. What a header."

