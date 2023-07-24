“You are a phenomenon brother” – Manchester United star sends message to Alex Telles as he follows Cristiano Ronaldo to Al-Nassr

Manchester United midfielder Fred sent Alex Telles on Instagram after the latter sealed his move to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr.

Telles joined Manchester United in October 2020 from Porto for a transfer fee of £15.4 million. The left-back made 50 appearances across all competitions over the next two seasons, scoring one goal and providing eight assists. He also played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo during the 2021-22 season.

However, he fell down the pecking order last summer upon the arrival of new manager Erik ten Hag. The 30-year-old was loaned to Sevilla for the entire 2022-23 campaign, with the likes of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia preferred to him.

Telles had a year left on his Manchester United contract but the club opted to sell him this summer. He joined Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr on a permanent deal for £4 million.

The Portugal international posted an emotional farewell message to the Old Trafford faithful on his Instagram page:

"Effort, hard work, dedication, talent, dedication, faith! I don't know any different recipe in life to achieve and carry out our projects. When I arrived at United, I realised my dream of playing in one of the biggest clubs in the world. A giant with some amazing fans."

He added:

"A city where I made friends and was very happy. Today I close this incredible chapter in my journey, but rest assured that, as I always did in my career, I honored every moment of training and second game with the United shirt. Thank you, Manchester, thank you United."

His former United teammate, Fred, responded to the post and said:

"You are a phenomenon brother, it was a pleasure to play alongside you! Flyeeee."

Fred is also likely to leave the Red Devils this summer with Galatasaray and Fulham both interested in his services (via Daily Mail).

Cristiano Ronaldo attempting to persuade Manchester United defender to join Al-Nassr this summer: Reports

According to Sky Sports, Cristiano Ronaldo is attempting to persuade Manchester United outcast Eric Bailly to join Al-Nassr.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner's worked his charm when Alex Telles was recently announced as an Al-Nassr player. He is now reportedly looking to get Eric Bailly to join the Knights of Najd as well as they look to bolster their squad depth for next season.

The 38-year-old has allegedly been in contact with Bailly to discuss a possible transfer to the Saudi Pro League. The 29-year-old joined Manchester United from Villarreal in the summer of 2016. But injuries and a lack of consistency have limited him to just 113 appearances across all competitions.

He was loaned out to Marseille last season and is currently valued at £20 million but the French outfit are unlikely to sign him permanently. Bailly also has no future at Old Trafford therefore switching to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr may help revive his career.