“You should be picking these players” – Ben Foster questions Gareth Southgate for snubbing Arsenal man in England squad

Former England goalkeeper Ben Foster has said that manager Gareth Southgate should have picked Arsenal defender Ben White in the Three Lions squad.

England face Italy and Ukraine this week in the UEFA Euro' 24 qualifiers. White, who has been excellent for the Gunners this season, hasn't made it into Southgate's squad for the two games.

Speaking about the defender on his YouTube channel, Foster said (via The Mirror):

"Something has gone on there for sure. Every week, he is doing it. He’s getting involved in goals. He’s getting involved in assists for fun. He’s playing really, really well, Arsenal are on fire, and these are the sort of players that when you are naming your England squad, you should be picking these players in form."

White was included in England's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar but returned early due to personal reasons. Foster believes that something might have happened off the pitch due to which the Arsenal man hasn't made Southgate's squad. He said:

"Whatever happened in the World Cup happened. … I’ve got no scoop on this. But something (else) has gone on there. It’s just not right. (Gareth Southgate is) selecting Harry Maguire and players like that. It just screams of a fall out."

White has played as a right-back for Arsenal this season and has formed a brilliant partnership with compatriot Bukayo Saka on the right wing. He has made 36 appearances across competitions, registering one goal and three assists.

Gareth Southgate explains reason for not including Arsenal's Ben White in England squad

During the squad announcement, Southgate did touch on why White wasn't included in the squad.

He explained that the Arsenal man is below Kyle Walker, Reece James and Kieran Tripper in the pecking order at the moment. The England manager elaborated:

"With Ben … it’s similar with Ben and Trent (Alexander-Arnold) really, the three boys who are in as right full-backs, we’ve got them just ahead of those two. We’re blessed in that position with the depth of talent. It’s the hardest position to pick, albeit it’s never straightforward criteria, and it’s always shifting around a little bit on form as well."

He added:

"But Kyle (Walker) and Tripps (Trippier) were obviously the ones who played during the World Cup, started the games during the World Cup, have been consistent, and Reece coming back is another top player. We’d love to have that depth in every position on the field."

England face Italy away on March 23 before hosting Ukraine three days later.

