“You cannot play like that” – Arteta calls out lack of ‘ownership’ from Arsenal players during defeat to Brighton

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has slammed his players for not taking individual ownership during their defeat against Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Gunners hosted Brighton in the Premier League earlier today (April 9) in a bid to get back to winning ways after their 3-0 mauling at the hands of Crystal Palace. However, a lackluster display saw Graham Potter's side exit the Emirates Stadium with a 2-1 victory.

Speaking after the match, Arteta sounded disappointed with his team's inability to get themselves back into the match. He said (as quoted by football.london):

"We created a cold atmosphere that we weren’t comfortable with, but when we tried to change it, it was too late. It was great not to give up but it was too late."

The Spanish tactician added:

"We were looking at each other too many times instead of taking ownership and doing what we have to do. You cannot play like that."

Arsenal stumble once again in race for top 4

Scoring goals on a consistent basis has been an evident issue for Arsenal this season and their profligacy in attack was on show once again against Brighton. The Gunners managed 20 shots during the match but had just four on target. Potter's side, meanwhile, had eight shots, three on target and scored with two of them.

Leandro Trossard opened the scoring for Brighton in the 28th minute, belting a shot into the top corner from Enock Mwepu's cutback. Mwepu got a goal for himself 20 minutes after the break, firing past Aaron Ramsdale on the half volley.

Arsenal did have their chances after both goals. Gabriel Martinelli saw VAR rule out his goal for offside in the first half while his side also hit the crossbar twice in the same passage of play after the break.

Arsenal @Arsenal



We've pulled one goal back



COME ON LADS!!



1-2 (89)



#ARSBHA 🤩 ODEGAAAARD!!! 🤩We've pulled one goal backCOME ON LADS!!1-2(89) 🤩 ODEGAAAARD!!! 🤩🙌 We've pulled one goal backCOME ON LADS!! 💪🔴 1-2 🔵 (89)#ARSBHA https://t.co/Y6iv4XD7wY

They eventually scored through Martin Odegaard's long-range effort which deflected off Danny Welbeck and looped over Robert Sanchez in goal. The strike, which came in the 89th minute, ended up being just a consolation as the Gunners slumped to a second successive defeat.

Brighton, meanwhile, picked up their first win in eight league encounters.

Arsenal's loss, combined with Tottenham Hotspur's 4-0 thrashing of Aston Villa, has seen them remain fifth in the Premier League. Spurs now have breathing space in fourth place as they are three points clear of the Gunners, who have a game in hand.

