"You are a pride to Brazil" - Ronaldo Nazario sends heartfelt message to attacker after latest 2022 FIFA World Cup heroics 

Brazil legend Ronaldo has been full of praise for Richarlison after his performances at the FIFA World Cup. The legendary footballer told the Tottenham Hotspur striker that he is inspiring millions and is a pride to the country.

Richarlison has been in top form this year at the FIFA World Cup. He has scored three goals in the tournament so far and is joint-second in the Golden Boot race, two behind Kylian Mbappe.

Speaking to Ronaldo TV, the legendary footballer could not stop himself from praising Richarlison. He claimed the forward has been inspiring millions to play, saying:

"Wow! You are great. That's three matches played, and now three more to go (to win the World Cup). What I did by inspiring you. It's now your turn to inspire and you are inspiring millions of Brazilians and millions of kids with your art, your goals, your joy to play, your spontaneity, with your feelings. You are a pride to Brazil."

Speaking about Richarlison's goal in Brazil's 4-1 against South Korea in the Round of 16, Ronaldo added:

"It was a beautiful goal (against South Korea) – you are playing centre-forward and you are the out-and-out forward that we haven't seen for a while. Score a lot more goals. Go for it and bring the sixth World Cup home."

Brazil's FIFA World Cup hero told he can join PSG or Bayern Munich

Marcel Brands, who signed Richarlison at Everton from Watford in 2018, believes Tottenham will find it hard to keep the striker next summer.

He has backed the forward to play for Paris Saint-Germain or Bayern Munich and told NOS:

"He has everything to be a top striker. He has length, speed, he is agile, can play in all positions in attack and is technically good. He can head exceptionally well, has tremendous jumping power and excellent timing in the air."

He added:

"He is also someone who works very hard for the team and still gets his return. People often forget, but he works really hard. He is everything you want in a striker. He could be playing at Paris Saint-Germain or Bayern Munich as early as tomorrow."

Tottenham signed Brazil's FIFA World Cup star in the summer from Everton after battling Arsenal and Chelsea for his signature. He has registered two goals and three assists in 15 games across competitions for the club.

