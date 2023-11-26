"You put them both under pressure" - Gary Neville blames Mikel Arteta for Arsenal star's error-strewn display against Brentford

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville indirectly blamed Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta after goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale's massive first-half error nearly led to a Brentford goal on Saturday, November 25.

Ramsdale was given an opportunity in the starting XI to face Brentford in their Premier League clash at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday due to David Raya being ineligible to face his parent club.

The England international had a horror start to the game after he failed to make up his mind following a routine Gabriel Magalhaes backpass in the 14th minute. He was swiftly dispossessed by Yoane Wissa, however fortunately for the Gunners, Bryan Mbeumo's shot was cleared off the line by Declan Rice to spare Ramsdale blushes.

Despite managing to keep a clean sheet during Arsenal's 1-0 win against the Bees, the 25-year-old didn't have the best of performances. He made just one save, completed just six out of his 21 attempted long balls with an accuracy of 29%, and had a pass accuracy of just 50%.

Neville pointed the finger at Arteta for allowing two goalkeepers to compete against each other for a spot in the starting XI. He tweeted on X (formerly Twitter):

"This is what happens when you have [two] keepers eating each other! You put them both under pressure."

Ramsdale established himself as the Gunners' No. 1 choice shot-stopper last season, helping them qualify for the UEFA Champions League. However, he was left stunned after Arsenal opted to sign David Raya on loan from Brentford over the summer.

Raya quickly usurped him in the starting XI with Arteta preferring the Spaniard due to his superior distribution. The Brentford loanee has been decent so far, keeping six clean sheets in 12 appearances across all competitions.

Kai Havertz thanks Arsenal fans after helping them secure 1-0 win against Brentford

Arsenal star Kai Havertz thanked fans for sticking by him during his tough start to the season after he scored an 89th-minute header to help the Gunners secure a 1-0 win against Brentford on Saturday.

Havertz has struggled for form since signing from Chelsea over the summer for a transfer fee of £65 million. The 24-year-old has scored two goals and provided one assist in 20 appearances across all competitions so far.

A relieved Havertz spoke to TNT Sport and said (via Reuters):

"It feels amazing. I have been working hard for this moment and today it paid off, so I am happy to help the team with that. Football is always hard work. Nothing comes easy. You have to work and believe. The last couple of months have been tough for me but I try to put my ego aside because the team is the most important thing."

He added:

"It is always hard when a new signing comes and they pay a lot of money for me, so they sometimes think it will go fast and easy. I am thankful for them supporting me."

Havertz's goal took Arsenal to the top of the Premier League table with 30 points from 13 games, one point more than second-placed Manchester City.