"You're allowed to sign non Argentine players", "Defender finally" - Fans react as Lionel Messi's Inter Miami sign 23-year-old star

Inter Miami have added another player to their squad to play alongside Lionel Messi, and fans have taken to X to share their thoughts. The Herons have completed the signing of Argentine defender Gonzalo Lujan from San Lorenzo as their first defensive addition of the off-season.

Argentine defender Nicolas Freire left the Herons to join Independiente after the 2024 MLS season, leaving new Herons boss Javier Mascherano needing defensive cover. The manager quickly set his sights on Argentina U-23 international Lujan, who had played under him during the Olympics in the summer.

Inter Miami have signed the 23-year-old to a contract that will run through the 2027 MLS season, with an option for the 2028 season. The versatile defender has played at right-back and centre-back in his career, making him a good option to strengthen their backline.

A number of football fans have shared their opinions on the transfer on X.

A fan questioned the club's preference for signing Argentine players.

"Damn you're allowed to sign non argentine players btw", they wrote.

Another fan expressed relief at the signing of a defender.

A fan urged the club to try to sign more defenders before the season starts.

"Yess buy more defenders", they wrote.

Another fan complained about the signing of another Argentine player.

"Kinda annoying how it’s only Argentines ngl", they posted.

A fan expressed his pleasure at the addition of a defender.

"Finally a defender. The team shouldn't ship in goals in every first 5 mins of every game", they wrote.

Gonzalo Lujan joins an Inter Miami side bustling with Argentine players, including the likes of Lionel Messi, Tomas Aviles, Marcelo Weigandt, and Federico Redondo, with whom he played for Argentina's U-23s.

The young defender becomes the third official addition to the side after fellow Argentine Tadeo Allende and Fafà Picault.

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami reportedly closing in on Uruguayan defender

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami are closing in on the signing of 27-year-old Uruguayan centre-back Maximiliano Falcon, as per Cesar Luis Merlo. The MLS giants are looking to strengthen their backline after losing the duo of Nicolas Freire and Sergiy Kryvtsov in the off-season.

Colo Colo star Falcon has long been on the radar of the Herons, who are set to wrap up negotiations with the Chilean club for his transfer. They will pay a fee of around $2 million to secure his signature on a deal that will run until December 2027.

Inter Miami will sign the experienced defender, who has spent five years at Colo Colo, ahead of the commencement of the new season. Javier Mascherano's side will also look to complete a deal for Venezuela international Telasco Segovia, as well, to join Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in attack.

