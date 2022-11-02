"You’re already at Arsenal, let’s all go!" - Reported Arsenal target valued at over €100m already signed for Gunners, jokes teammate 

According to Shakhtar Donetsk goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin, Arsenal target Mykhaylo Mudryk has already signed for the Gunners. The winger has been strongly linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium and is currently valued at €100 million.

Trubin recently told Football24 that the players in the Shaktar dressing room joke that Mudrykhas already joined the Gunners. He said (via HITC):

“I like that he is focused only on himself, his and the team’s game, Fans don’t really see that much. No one sees what he is doing away from the football field. All these transfer rumors affect him only in a positive way because he enjoys what he does. And, in the team, we can tell him, ‘Well, you’re already at Arsenal, let’s all go!’”

Mudryk has made 12 appearances for the Ukrainian side this season, scoring seven goals and providing seven assists.

The club's vice president Carlo Nicolini also confirmed that the Gunners are interested in the forward. However, he opined that the player is valued at €100 million, which is more than what Manchester United paid to sign Antony.

Nicolini told Calcio Mercato (via BeSoccer):

"There are many English candidates. There are the Spanish clubs, the French ones, but now you need the right amount to take him. Along with Mbappe, Rafael Leao and Vinicius, Mudryk is the best player in that position."

He added:

“They are two teams that are interested in the player. But there are also other clubs who can spend immediately. Is €40m enough to buy him? We do not answer to these figures, Not even for 50. We value Mudryk more than Manchester United’s Antony, who cost €100m.”

A look at some of the other Arsenal transfer targets

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Along with Mudrik, Arsenal are interested in bringing other high-profile names to the Emirates.

As per Calcio Mercato, Manuel Locatelli has reportedly been contacted by the Gunners regarding a potential switch to England. The north London outfit have also been linked with N'Golo Kante by FootMercato.

Meanwhile, Defensa Central reports that Real Madrid star Federico Valverde is also on the Gunners' transfer shortlist.

“The exchange is a concrete possibility for both clubs.” [#afc #Arsenal are reportedly willing to offer Albert Sambi Lokonga to Juventus in exchange for midfielder Manuel Locatelli in January.“The exchange is a concrete possibility for both clubs.” [ @calciomercatoit #Arsenal are reportedly willing to offer Albert Sambi Lokonga to Juventus in exchange for midfielder Manuel Locatelli in January. “The exchange is a concrete possibility for both clubs.” [@calciomercatoit] #afc

