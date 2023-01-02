"You're always on the tip of your chair" - Cody Gakpo tipped to emulate idol Thierry Henry and take Premier League by storm at Liverpool

New Liverpool signing Cody Gakpo has been backed to emulate Arsenal legend Thierry Henry in the Premier League. He has been hyped by Dutch tactician Twan Scheepers, who has coached the former PSV star for a long time.

Liverpool signed Gakpo last month in a swift move to beat off competition from Manchester United. The Red Devils and Leeds United made moves in the summer but failed to lure the winger.

Speaking to The Sun ahead of Gakpo's possible debut for Liverpool on Monday at Brentford, Scheepers claimed the Dutchman could emulate Thierry Henry. He said:

"When he gets the ball you are always on the tip of your chair. There is always something happening when he is on or around the ball and it is always forward. He is an exciting player who will only get even more exciting. He can adapt to be a striker but I don't see him as one. In general his best position is the left side. I am not saying he is Thierry Henry because you cannot compare players but the way they think, the way they play with always running towards the goal and clever in the 18 yard box I can see why he is a huge fan of him."

Liverpool snap up Cody Gakpo from PSV

Jurgen Klopp hinted that Liverpool were open to making a move similar to Luis Diaz's last January, but the Reds wasted no time this time around. The Reds were described as the perfect club for him by former Netherlands international Ronald de Boer.

Ronald de Boer told talkSPORT:

"I think it's important for him, he's better when he starts on the left and comes inside. I think L'pool plays a little bit like that, I remember [Luis] Diaz playing there, who is also by the way an exceptional talent. So when he is fit he will have to fight for that spot. In the meanwhile, he [Gakpo] can grow in that role, I think L'pool needs a player like that on that side at the moment. I think for me, this is the best choice he could have made at this moment."

Gakpo could make his Premier League debut on Monday at Brentford.

