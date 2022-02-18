"You're asking for trouble" - Jason Cundy believes stripping Harry Maguire of Manchester United captaincy doesn't solve anything

There have been plenty of rumors suggesting Manchester United could strip Harry Maguire of his captaincy amid the Englishman's poor run of form in recent weeks. Former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy has now spoken out against the move, insisting that it wouldn't change anything at Old Trafford.

Apparently, a large percentage of Manchester United fans are in support of relieving Harry Maguire from his captaincy duties and have made several calls already. Jason Cundy, however, has warned that such a move will only bring trouble to the team.

How you dey feel about Harry Maguire?
Remove as Captain
Stay as Captain

"I think taking the captaincy off him doesn't solve anything," the former Chelsea centre-back was quoted as saying as per talkSPORT. Someone's going to have to captain when he doesn't play. Don't do it as a permanent position, you're asking for trouble."

"He's a seasoned international and has moved for a massive amount of money, when he first went to United, I don't remember any of these problems. He's been there long enough. I think the captaincy thing is a smokescreen," he added.

Manchester United's performances in recent weeks have been far below expectations. Before winning their last Premier League game against Southampton, the Red Devils went three matches without picking up a victory in all competitions.

Jason Cundy believes Harry Maguire is just an easy target in a team where everyone has failed to impress both individually and collectively.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire have held talks with Ralf Rangnick over Manchester United's captaincy.



There is now a growing belief within the dressing room that it is inevitable Ronaldo will replace Maguire as captain.



(Source: Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire have held talks with Ralf Rangnick over Manchester United's captaincy.There is now a growing belief within the dressing room that it is inevitable Ronaldo will replace Maguire as captain.(Source: @DiscoMirror 🚨 Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire have held talks with Ralf Rangnick over Manchester United's captaincy. There is now a growing belief within the dressing room that it is inevitable Ronaldo will replace Maguire as captain.(Source: @DiscoMirror) https://t.co/H5L3eKGQFQ

"I think it's something people are looking at, is the pressure too much for him. He's not alone by the way, you look at some of the performances in that team collectively and individually. I think he's an easy target, taking the captaincy off of him, I don't think it solves anything," the Englishman continued.

The Englishman is enduring a torrid outing this season

Who could replace Harry Maguire as Manchester United's captain?

Rumors suggest Cristiano Ronaldo is the likeliest option to take over from the defender as the new leader of the team. The Portuguese is no stranger to such responsibility as he currently captains his national team.

Meanwhile, a significant number of Manchester United fans are pushing for David de Gea to be made the new captain of the team. The Spaniard has been a huge influence on the group this season and there's no doubt he's got what it takes to be a leader. It remains to be seen how things will pan out in the coming weeks.

