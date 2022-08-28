"You're awesome" - Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, and Marquinhos impressed by Arsenal star's display on Instagram

Arsenal centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes has received a lot of praise from his team-mates like Gabriel Jesus and William Saliba after his performance in his team's recent 2-1 win over Fulham.

After winning three on the trot, the Gunners welcomed the newly-promoted Fulham at the Emirates Stadium on August 27. After a tense first half between the London rivals, the Cottagers opened the scoring in the contest through striker Aleksandar Mitrovic in the 56th minute.

A defensive error from Gabriel deep inside his own half brought this goal about. Arsenal levelled things up eight minutes later through captain Martin Odegaard.

In the 85th minute, Gabriel redeemed himself after his initial howler. After Bernd Leno failed to deal with a Gunners' corner, the 24-year-old defender scored the match-winner with a left-footed volley.

Gabriel, who joined the Gunners from Lille for an initial fee of £27 million in 2020, has established himself as a first-team name over the past two seasons. The Brazilian has formed a reliable partnership with Saliba at the heart of the club's defence this season.

After helping his side maintain a perfect start in the Premier League, Gabriel took to Instagram to celebrate the thrilling victory. He wrote:

"Keep the Mind strong! Tks God! Come on you #Gunners!"

Lauding his goal, Jesus wrote in a comment:

"Yessss brother."

His defensive comrade, Saliba, commented:

"Big boss."

Gabriel Martinelli, who took the corner for the north London outfit's second goal of the match, also pitched in. In a comment, he wrote:

"Awesome brother."

Marquinhos, who arrived from Sao Paulo for £3 million earlier this summer, also offered words of appreciation to Gabriel. He wrote:

"You're awesome, brother."

Arsenal, who are currently top of the Premier League table, with 12 points from four matches, will next face Aston Villa on August 31.

Rio Ferdinand lavishes praise on new Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard

Speaking on his YouTube channel Vibe with FIVE, former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand claimed that Odegaard is proving him wrong this season. He said:

"Some people, when they get the armband, it changes them. He has started the season brilliantly. As a player I really like Odegaard, last season he was fantastic. He was a wonderkid from 15 years old and now he's starting to show why."

NXGN @nxgn_football



Martin Odegaard is some player From a 16-year-old wonderkid signing for Real Madrid, to Arsenal's new captain at 23 🫡Martin Odegaard is some player From a 16-year-old wonderkid signing for Real Madrid, to Arsenal's new captain at 23 🫡Martin Odegaard is some player 🙌 https://t.co/iCgtsYq27D

He continued:

"You either get the armband weighing heavily on you, or it enables you to grow and become better. It looks like it's making him a bigger player, a bigger personality and a bigger character."

Odegaard, who joined Arsenal from Real Madrid on a permanent transfer last summer, has netted three goals in four Premier League matches so far this season.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Leicester City and every PL GW 4 fixture! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat