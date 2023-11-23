"You're the best brother" - Barcelona-bound star sends message to Real Madrid signing Endrick on social media

Young Brazilian forward Vitor Roque has praised compatriot Endrick after the 17-year-old star made an appearance against Argentina in the World Cup Qualifiers.

Selecao suffered a 1-0 defeat against La Albiceleste on November 21 (Tuesday) in their sixth FIFA World Cup qualifier at Maracana Stadium. Endrick was substituted in the 72nd minute in the place of Barcelona winger Raphinha.

During his 18 minutes for Selecao, the Palmeiras forward made two accurate passes and also took one shot on target. After the match, the teenager took to social media and uploaded a series of pictures from the match. He captioned the post:

"I thank God for every opportunity and every moment lived, a new story is being written, and I won't stop fighting until I conquer all of our dreams"

The likes of Chelsea footballer Angelo Gabriel and more commented on the post. Among all the comments, Barcelona prospect Vitor Roque's reaction stood out. He wrote:

"You're the best brother" Roque also added a heart and a heart-eye emoji to the comment.

Vitor Roque's comment

Real Madrid have already reached an agreement to sign Endrick and he will be joining Santiago Bernabeu next summer after he turns 18 in July. Roque, meanwhile, will follow his compatriot in a move to La Liga, joining Barcelona.

Real Madrid-bound Endrick makes his choice between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Endrick made his senior debut for Brazil against Colombia in their FIFA World Cup qualifier on November 17 (Friday). The 17-year-old was brought in in the place of Raphinha (82') during Selecao's 2-1 loss against Los Cafeteros.

Before Brazil locked horns against Argentina on Tuesday, the teenager was asked to choose between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. He said (via GOAL):

“I just want to enjoy the moment of being able to play against him, being in the same stadium as him, looking at him up close, I only saw him in the video game. Messi is a great player, but I'm more of a fan of Cristiano Ronaldo. Now I'm seeing Messi up close, it's going to be wonderful.”

The forward has also addressed the Portuguese forward in his older interviews. During an interview with the Daily Mail, he once said that he would be proud to wear the same jersey as Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid.