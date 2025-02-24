“You’re a coward” - Lipreader decodes what Lionel Messi allegedly told referee during heated exchange in MLS opener vs NYCFC

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi allegedly expressed his discontent with referee Alexis Da Silva during the side's 2-2 draw against New York City FC by calling him a coward. The Herons were reduced to 10 men in the high-tempered affair after Tomas Aviles was sent off in the first half, prompting Messi's fiery reaction.

The 36-year-old was also spotted accosting a member of NYCFC's coaching staff following the game.

According to TyC Sports (via GOAL), a lipreader caught the Argentine superstar calling out the referee, saying:

“You’re a coward.”

Aviles handed Inter Miami the lead in the fifth minute before the visitors scored twice to seize the advantage. However, Inter Miami scored the leveller in the 10th minute of extra time, salvaging a point. Messi provided the assists for both goals.

The Herons will face Sporting KC next in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup first round, entering the tie with a 1-0 lead.

Javier Mascherano heaps praise on Lionel Messi after 2-2 draw

Mascherano was full of praise.

Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano lauded Lionel Messi for his passion to win each game. Speaking after the side's 2-2 draw, Mascherano suggested that the 36-year-old's spirit and energy could be infectious for the side.

Mascherano said (via press conference):

"Messi is the soul of this team. You saw this on the pitch. He is a kid playing and he doesn't want to lose. So for us it's a big big advantage. So we just need to keep him with this spirit. Because it's not just what he does on the pitch."

“It's what he translates to his team-mates and all that he does with his 37 years. He's not just playing in attack, he helps us in defence, running the centre-back, running the whole midfield. So he's magnificent.”

Messi's passion was evident as he displayed his frustration at times, arguing with the referee and eventually earning a yellow card for dissent. He was also involved in an altercation with a coach from the opposing side.

The attacker tried his best to help Inter Miami complete a comeback win after having gone a man down. His late assist to Telasco Segovia salvaged a point for the side, while his first assist saw him become the fastest player in MLS history to reach 40 goal contributions.

Messi will be keen on picking up where he left off last season, collecting an incredible 21 goals and 11 assists in just 22 league games as the Herons topped the Eastern Conference.

