“You’re either Ronaldo, Messi or win the Champions League” – Jurgen Klopp offers his opinion on Liverpool star’s Ballon d'Or chances

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes you have to be Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi or win the Champions League to be in the running for the Ballon d'Or.

The Merseysiders face Real Madrid in the Champions League final on May 28 at the Stade de France in Paris. The Reds boss believes if his side can beat Madrid, it will increase Sadio Mane's chances of winning the 2022 Ballon d'Or.

Mane, 30, has been in red-hot form for the Anfield side this season, scoring 23 goals and contributing five assists in 50 appearances across all competitions.

He is one of the favorites alongside Madrid striker Karim Benzema and teammate Mohamed Salah to be named the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner.

Klopp told reporters in his pre-match press conference ahead of the final about the coveted prize (via Liverpool Echo):

"When you think about the competitions he has won. You're either Ronaldo, Messi or win the Champions League.

He continued about Mane's chances if the Reds win the Champions League trophy:

"It will increase his chances definitely."

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



Mane: "I would shake hands on that right now!" Jamie Carragher to Sadio Mane: “If we can sort it so that Karim Benzema gets the Ballon d’Or but you get the Champions League trophy, what would you say?”Mane: "I would shake hands on that right now!" #awlive [telegraph] Jamie Carragher to Sadio Mane: “If we can sort it so that Karim Benzema gets the Ballon d’Or but you get the Champions League trophy, what would you say?”Mane: "I would shake hands on that right now!" #awlive [telegraph] https://t.co/hcBAW2cxvt

Ronaldo and Messi hold the record for the number of Ballon d'Or wins. Manchester United star Ronaldo has claimed five whilst Paris Saint-Germain ace Messi has won seven.

Liverpool star Sadio Mane's incredible season mirroring past Ballon d'Or successes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Sadio Mane may join Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi with a Ballon d'Or win

Sadio Mane has been one of the most instrumental players in Liverpool's impressive season. He has taken on a new role in the centre-forward position and has flourished alongside the likes of Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz.

Not only has Mane statistically been at the peak of his powers, but he's also shown his hugely admirable character throughout.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi during their careers have been heralded for their astounding level of professionalism alongside their dominant performances.

Mane is following suit, having led Senegal to the Africa Cup of Nations trophy earlier this year. He scored the winning penalty in the final against Egypt in the penalty shootout.

He also led Senegal to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He scored the winning penalty in the shootout play-off victory over Egypt.

Following the match, the Reds star was seen comforting his colleague Salah instead of immediately joining his Senegalese teammates in celebration.

The forward is somewhat of a quiet and reserved individual who doesn't look to make a ton of headlines. This is testament to the character of the hugely impressive personality he has with his humility shining throughout the season

Reports suggest Mane could be on the move this summer with Bayern Munich interested in bringing him to the Allianz Arena. L’Equipe (via Express) reports that he is close to a £25 million move to Bayern following the final against Madrid.

Klopp has lavished praise on the Senegalese star, claiming he will be a fantastic player wherever he plays next season (via Florian Plettenberg):

"Wherever he will play next year, he will be a fantastic player!"

Florian Plettenberg @Plettigoal Have asked Klopp at the press conference about #LFC Have asked Klopp at the press conference about #Mané . If he would be the big big thing for the Bundesliga? He said: „Wherever he will play next year, he will be a fantastic player!“ Sounds not like an extension. Sounds like his departure. @SkySportDE ❗️Have asked Klopp at the press conference about #Mané. If he would be the big big thing for the Bundesliga? He said: „Wherever he will play next year, he will be a fantastic player!“ Sounds not like an extension. Sounds like his departure. @SkySportDE #LFC

Will that spell the end for Mane at Anfield? Time will tell, but nobody can argue with the sensational season the forward has had.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Singh