“You’re a fraud”, “More of a WWE star than a footballer” - Fans blast Manchester United star for ‘woeful’ display in 2-2 Bournemouth draw

Manchester United fans have slammed Rasmus Hojlund on X after he had a poor performance in their 2-2 draw against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday, April 13.

The Cherries took the lead in the 16th minute after Dominic Solanke took advantage of Willy Kambwala's slip, firing the ball into the bottom-left corner past Andre Onana. However, Bruno Fernandes struck the ball into the roof of the net 15 minutes later to level the scores.

Justin Kluivert gave Bournemouth the lead in the 36th minute with a fine finish. Manchester United were rewarded a penalty in the 64th minute after Kobbie Mainoo's effort struck the arm of Adam Smith inside the box. Fernandes made no mistake from the spot to complete his brace and secure a point for his side.

Manchester United fans were furious with Rasmus Hojlund's performance. The 21-year-old didn't pose much of a threat, garnering a rating of just 6.6 (via FotMob). Moreover, he had zero shots, created no chances for his team, and lost five duels.

One fan accused him of being a WWE star rather than a footballer, posting:

"Hojlund is more of a WWE star than a footballer. All he does is wrestle players."

Another fan believes that Hojlund's purple patch is now over:

"Rasmus Hojlund sijui niseme nini. Purple patch is over MF you're a fraud."

One fan wrote:

"Hojlund needs to hold bench for a little while. He’s been woeful last few games."

Other reactions can be viewed below:

"Hojlund has the physical and technical tools to be Elite but mentally he’s jus a bit ret….," one fan said.

"hojlund at end complete tool. better we don’t win anyways we genuinely don’t deserve s**t," another fan claimed.

"HOJLUND WHAT HAVE YOU DONE," one fan exclaimed.

"Is Hojlund just a quick Weghorst," one fan questioned.

"Hojlund came back from injury with nothing," one fan stated.

"Hojlund at the beginning of 2024…" one fan posted.

"Hojlund is legit disgraceful brev, his game is so limited compared to his skill set," one fan claimed.

How did Manchester United fare in their 2-2 draw against Bournemouth?

Manchester United failed to avenge their 3-0 from earlier this season against Bournemouth as they were held to a 2-2 draw on Saturday. They now have just one win in their last five league games and are seventh in the table with 50 points from 32 games, 10 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa.

Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams fared:

Manchester United dominated possession with 57 percent of the ball, attempting 522 passes with an accuracy of 81 percent. Bournemouth had 43 percent possession and attempted 380 passes with an accuracy of 75 percent.

However, the Cherries looked much more threatening up front, landing 20 shots in total with five being on target. In contrast, Manchester United had eight shots in total, mustering just two on target.

