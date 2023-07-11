"You're getting arguably the best player to ever play the game" - Wayne Rooney gives his take on Lionel Messi joining Inter Miami

Wayne Rooney has heaped praise on Lionel Messi as the Argentine edges closer to his MLS debut. The DC United manager claimed that it is not just the Inter Miami fans but also the coaches and players in the league that are excited about Messi coming to the United States.

The Argentine has agreed a deal to join Inter Miami this summer and is expected to start training with them later this month. He was a free agent after leaving PSG at the end of his contract.

Speaking to ESPN after DC United's 2-2 draw with Inter Miami, Rooney claimed that MLS was getting one of the best players ever in the history of football. He said:

"You're getting arguably the best player to ever play the game. I'm sure he will come here and want to be competitive and want to try and help Miami climb up the table. So, I think not just fans, but coaches, [and] players – everyone is excited to have him in the league."

Rooney has always insisted that he prefers Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo, despite the Portuguese star being his teammate at Manchester United. Earlier this year, he was quoted by talkSPORT as saying:

"Messi. I think I've said this before, but they're both probably the best two players to ever play the game. I just think Messi is, in my eyes, the greatest ever."

Rooney's DC United will not be coming up against Lionel Messi this season unless Inter Miami make it to the playoffs. The two sides have already faced off twice this season, with the side from the capital getting four points.

When will Lionel Messi make his Inter Miami debut?

Inter Miami are planning to unveil Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets on July 16. The MLS side have scheduled a presentation event called 'The Unveil' at their home stadium.

The unveiling is happening a day after Inter Miami face St Louis, but it also coincides with the first day of the mid-season break. Their next match is scheduled for August 20 at home to Charlotte FC and could be the game Messi debuts in.

Inter Miami are also looking to sign the Argentine's former teammate Jordi Alba and Sergio Ramos this summer as they are keen on bolstering their squad.

