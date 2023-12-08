"You’re going to freak out when he comes, he’s very good" - Former Real Madrid man makes claim about Los Blancos-bound Endrick

Former Real Madrid forward Jese Rodriguez has shared his thoughts on teenage prodigy Endrick, who is set to join the Spanish giants in 2024. The Brazilian youngster had an impressive campaign in his last full season in the Brasileirao Serie A, helping his side retain the league title.

Endrick was one of the most sought-after teenagers in world football last year, with many clubs interested in signing him. The teenage striker chose to join Real Madrid in a move that cost around €60 million in December.

Remaining on loan at Palmeiras until July 2024 when he would turn 18, Endrick has shown great development in the past year in Brazil. The 17-year-old scored 11 goals in 31 appearances for his boyhood club this season, including one which was voted as the goal of the season against Botafogo.

Jese Rodriguez, meanwhile, represented Real Madrid in the past, having first made his name at the club as a youngster. The experienced forward now plies his trade in Brazil with Coritiba and has played against the teenager. He spoke to Larguer about the teenager, praising his qualities, and said:

“I had to play against him, and I saw him play quite a few games. He has power, goals, dribbling, he likes to associate, and he is a very complete player.”

“It’s very easy to like him because he has a lot of talent. You’re going to freak out when he comes, he’s very good.”

Endrick managed to surpass Neymar's record as the player with the second-most goals before turning 18 in Brazilian league history. The Palmeiras youngster is only one behind the record of 12 held by Brazilian legend Ronaldo, who also played for Real Madrid.

Endrick making his name known before Real Madrid move

Many clubs were after Endrick when his name became prominent in the transfer circles last year, but not many people knew him. Since then, the teenager has made his name known all over the world with the level of his performances for Palmeiras.

The youngster has enjoyed a trophy-laden start to his career despite being just 17, with four major honors to his name. The youngster has won the Brazilian league title twice, as well as the Supercopa and the Paulista.

Palmeiras regard the starlet as an important member of their squad, so much so that they declined to release him for the U-17 and U-20 World Cups this year. The youngster has since represented the Brazil senior team, making two appearances so far.