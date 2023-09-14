"You're joking?" - Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham stunned as he finds out EAFC 24 rating in key stat is lower than last year

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham is bemused that his EAFC 24 pace rating is lower than what it was last year.

Bellingham, 20, arrived at Los Blancos this summer from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth £113 million. The Englishman is the epitome of a modern-day midfielder, blessed with pace, directness, and an eye for goal.

Hence, he was visibly amused as he expected his pace rating to be 84, but found it to be only 76 in the latest EAFC game. Bellingham discovered the same during a video shot for Madrid's YouTube channel.

During the video, Bellingham, Brahim Diaz, Lucas Vazquez and Rodrygo were asked to predict their pace rating. While Diaz, Vazquez and Rodrgo were close to their actual ratings, Bellingham, with 84, was some way off the mark, as he was only rated 76.

Bellingham's teammate, Diaz, mocked his running style, much to the amusement of the others:

'You're running like this all the time bro"

The Englishman said (as per Daily Mail):

"You're joking? I was more last year, so I've gone down?"

How did Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham fare during the international break?

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham has made a rousing start to life at Real Madrid. The 20-year-old has five goals and an assist in four La Liga games, scoring in each outing, as Los Blancos find themselves on top of the pile.

Bellingham's impressive form has also continued in international football. He had a rather quiet outing in England's 1-1 UEFA Euro 2024 draw with Ukraine in Warsaw last week but sizzled in the 3-1 friendly win over Scotland in Hampden on Tuesday (September 12).

The former Borrusia Dortmund man registered a goal and set up his captain Harry Kane with a splendid assist as The Three Lions returned to winning ways in style. Playing in an advanced midfield role, Bellingham scored in the 35th minute as the visitors led 2-0 at the break.

After Harry Maguire's own goal midway through the second half hauled Scotland back into the game, Bellingham produced an exquisite turn to set up Kane in the 81st minute.

The Englishman had an outstanding outing in Hampden, registering five touches in the opposition box, 16 completed passes in the attacking third, and five dribbles.