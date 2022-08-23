"You're just a sh** Casemiro" - Manchester United fans take the piss out of Liverpool midfielder as he's subbed off at Old Trafford

Manchester United fans went after Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson while he was being subbed off in their Premier League clash today (August 22). The Englishman was taken off by Jurgen Klopp for Fabinho in the 59th minute at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils fans remarked that the England international is a "Sh** Casemiro." For context, Manchester United have just signed Casemiro from Real Madrid. The Brazilian was at Old Trafford today to watch his new club's game against Liverpool.

Here's what the Red Devils faithful said to their eternal rival's captain:

"'You're just a s**t Casemiro.'"

Erik ten Hag's side won the match 2-1, beating their rivals for the first time in the last four matches.

The Dutch manager took some brave decisions in terms of his starting line-up. He dropped club captain Harry Maguire alongside forward Cristiano Ronaldo for Raphael Varane and Anthony Elanga.

Ten Hag's decision paid its dividends as his team got off to a flying start. Anthony Elanga missed a sitter after Bruno Fernandes set him up perfectly. However, the youngster could only hit the post with his effort.

Jadon Sancho then opened the scoring for the hosts. The tricky winger left James Milner and Alisson floored before eventually slotting past the Brazilian shot stopper.

Liverpool struggled in the opening half of the game but managed to start their usual fluid football as the half progressed. However, Varane and Lisandro Martinez remained solid at the back.

Ten Hag brought on Anthony Martial as a half-time substitute. The Frenchman made an immediate impact as he set up Marcus Rashford for United's second goal of the evening.

While Roberto Firmino had a few good chances for the Kops, the Brazilian didn't look like his usual clinical self.

Liverpool did eventually score a goal in the 81st minute via a header from Mohamed Salah but it ended up being just a consolation goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo didn't start Manchester United's game against Liverpool

Cristiano Ronaldo was left out of Manchester United's starting XI

Eyebrows were raised when Manchester United's starting line-up came out for their clash against Liverpool as there was no Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese was United's top scorer last season with 24 goals in 38 games, with 18 of those coming in the Premier League.

However, there has been speculation regarding his future at the club. A move away from the club for Ronaldo has been rumored throughout the summer transfer window (via The Times).

He came off the bench in the 86th minute as Manchester United saw off the game to secure a well deserved victory.

