"You're having a laugh" , "Going to get bullied" - Liverpool fans can't believe 'disgrace of a footballer' starts against Real Madrid in the UCL

Liverpool fans have slammed Jurgen Klopp's decision to start Jordan Henderson in the side's UEFA Champions League last 16 first-leg clash with Real Madrid. The two European heavyweights meet at Anfield tonight (February 21).

They are set to battle in a repeat of last season's final, in which Los Blancos came out triumphant with a 1-0 victory. The two sides are encountering problematic campaigns after a stellar showing in the 2021-22 term.

Liverpool's only chance of silverware is basically resting on the Champions League but they will have to get past their familiar foes to advance to the quarter-finals. And according to some fans, Klopp has already made the wrong decision by selecting Henderson in midfield.

The Reds captain has been constantly hounded out for under-par performances this season. He has featured 26 times across competitions, contributing an assist. Henderson is starting to frustrate the Anfield faithful. A Manchester United supporter was amused seeing him chosen for the encounter against Real Madrid:

"Henderson (dead emoji) you're having a laugh."

Another fan reckons the English midfielder is going to struggle against the likes of Real Madrid duo Luka Modric and Federico Valverde:

"Henderson is going to get bullied."

One Reds fan even went as far as to say that Henderson was a disgrace of a footballer:

"Henderson in any line-up just f**** your enthusiasm. What a disgrace of a footballer but we move."

Meanwhile, Alisson Becker was chosen in goal, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, and Andy Robertson in defense. Klopp has partnered Henderson with Fabinho and Stefan Bajetic in midfield. The in-form trio of Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, and Cody Gakpo were selected in attack.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Henderson's inclusion in Liverpool's team for their battle with Madrid:

Former Liverpool striker Robbie Keane tips the Reds to get past Real Madrid and win the Champions League

Keane insists the Reds can win the Champions League.

Keane has predicted Liverpool to enjoy a far better run in the Champions League than they have managed in all other competitions this season. The Reds are out of all domestic cup competitions. They sit eighth in the Premier League, trailing leaders Arsenal by 19 points.

However, the Merseysiders are England's most successful club in Europe's elite club competition, winning the trophy seven times. Keane claims that Klopp's side's style suits the European tournament. He told Betway:

"They are not in great form in the Premier League, but I really believe Liverpool have an opportunity to go and win the Champions League. Can they do it while underperforming domestically? Absolutely."

The Reds will be seeking revenge over Real Madrid after last season's heartbreaking final defeat. They also suffered an agonizing 3-1 loss in the 2018 Champions League against Los Blancos.

