"You’re a legend and a true football great" - Lionel Messi thanks football legend Roberto Baggio as latter gifts him a signed jersey

Lionel Messi thanked the legendary Roberto Baggio in an Instagram post after the Italian icon gifted him his signed jersey. Baggio is best known for leading Italy to the 1994 FIFA World Cup final and his illustrious club career while representing multiple Serie A sides.

In an Instagram post dated June 17, Lionel Messi shared an image alongside Roberto Baggio, while holding his signed iconic number 10 shirt from the Italy national team. The Argentine legend paid his tribute to the 58-year-old veteran and wrote (translation via All About Argentina):

"What a beautiful visit! Thank you, Roberto, for this very special and meaningful gift, and for the lovely conversation we shared. You’re a legend and a true football great. It will always be a pleasure to welcome you whenever you want to come see us!"

Roberto Baggio retired from professional football in 2004 - coincidentally, the same year Lionel Messi made his first team debut for Barcelona. The legendary Italian's collaboration with Messi is a significant one, as both are considered among the best of their generation.

Despite being at the twilight of his career, Messi is currently representing MLS side Inter Miami at the FIFA Club World Cup. It remains to be seen if the Argentine icon plays for Argentina in the upcoming 2026 World Cup after leading his country to triumph in the final in 2022 in Qatar.

When Lionel Messi spoke about leading Inter Miami to the FIFA Club World Cup

In an interview with journalist Favian Renkel, Lionel Messi spoke about leading Inter Miami to the FIFA Club World Cup. The Herons drew 0-0 in their opening game against Egyptian side Al-Ahly. They are next set to face Porto (June 19) and Palmeiras (June 23) in the group stages.

Speaking of his expectations for Inter Miami in the Club World Cup, Messi said (via All About Argentina):

"FIFA Club World Cup? Well, it’s an interesting competition. Having the chance to be part of it is exciting. The expectations I have are different from the ones I had when I played for other teams. I’m eager and I look forward to competing against the best (teams) and doing well."

Lionel Messi has maintained an impressive form for Inter Miami this year, recording 15 goals and six assists in 21 outings across competitions. After leading the MLS side to the Supporters' Shield last year, the Argentine will do his best to recreate the success while also winning the MLS Cup.

