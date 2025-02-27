“You’re making a connection with Rashford” - Ruben Amorim responds when asked about Alejandro Garnacho’s reaction to Manchester United substitution

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has opened up about Alejandro Garnacho's reaction to his substitution against Ipswich Town on Wednesday. He said that he had to bring the Argentine off and that he will speak to him.

The Red Devils hosted Ipswich Town at Old Trafford on Wednesday in the Premier League. With the score 2-1 in favor of the hosts, Patrick Dorgu was sent off in the 43rd minute for a reckless tackle on Omari Hutchinson. Hence, to solidify his side, Amorim brought on Noussair Mazraoui in the place of Garnacho.

The Manchester United academy graduate seemed to indicate that he wanted to take his shirt off and went straight down the tunnel. When asked about it after the match, Amorim said (via BBC):

"I am going to talk with Garnacho about that. ... You are making a connection with Rashford. It was cold and wet."

Explaining his decision to sub Garnacho, Amorim said:

"The thinking was that we would play 5-3-1. That is a risk because he [Garnacho] is the one who can play one-v-one in pace. We had to choose someone to go out. It was my choice."

Garnacho and Marcus Rashford were both left out of the squad for the Manchester Debry in December 2024. While the former returned in just the game after it, Rashford remained out and has now joined Aston Villa on loan.

Manchester United beat Ipswich Town despite going down to 10 men

The Red Devils hosted Ipswich on the back of a 1-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur and a 2-2 draw against Everton. They also had a poor start against the Tractor Boys as Jaden Philogene (4') scored after a horrible mixup between Patrick Dorgu and Andre Onana.

Sam Morsy's own goal (22') restored parity before Matthijs de Ligt (26') put Manchester United in the lead. However, Patrick Dorgu was sent off in the 43rd minute. Philogene leveled the scores in the second minute of first-half stoppage time. Harry Maguire then made it 3-2 in the 47th minute as the hosts held on with 10 men to secure the win.

With the win, Manchester United moved into 14th place in the Premier League standings, sitting 14 points behind fourth-placed Manchester City. They will next be in action on Sunday, March 2, when they host Fulham in the FA Cup Fifth Round.

