"You’re Manchester United, make him available"- Danny Mills surprised by Red Devils' inability to lure long-term managerial target 

Manchester United's hunt for a new permanent manager is increasingly becoming a matter of grave concern for the club.

They parted ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in December 2021. The Red Devils then appointed Ralf Rangnick as interim boss by giving him a six-month contract at Old Trafford.

At the end of the season, Rangnick is expected to move into a two-year consultancy role at Manchester United.

The Red Devils have reportedly made a shortlist of managers they want at the helm next summer, but no concrete move has been made so far.

Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino reportedly heads the list of potential candidates. However, he is contracted to the Parisian club until the summer of 2023, making him a difficult option to bring in.

However, not everybody feels Pochettino is a difficult man to land. Former Manchester City player Danny Mills feels United have the pulling power to rope in any manager in the world.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG #MUFC Pochettino on Man Utd links: “I’m not a baby. We are in football - it’s a business where the rumours are there and I completely understand what’s going on. Sometimes in a positive way or a negative way. Rumours are there. But I’m only focused on tomorrow game”. Pochettino on Man Utd links: “I’m not a baby. We are in football - it’s a business where the rumours are there and I completely understand what’s going on. Sometimes in a positive way or a negative way. Rumours are there. But I’m only focused on tomorrow game”. 🔴🇫🇷 #PSG #MUFC

Mills told Football Insider correspondent Connor Whitley:

“It’s been mooted and talked about for a long time, Pochettino as the next man through the door. Why didn’t they go and get him? People will say he wasn’t available but you’re Manchester United, make him available."

He added:

“You’ve got enough money to make him available and do what you want to do as one of the biggest and richest clubs in the world still. You make things happen."

Whitley also spoke about other potential candidates like Ajax manager Erik ten Hag, saying:

“He’ll be in there, Ten Hag will be mentioned in it as well. They need to get this appointment right and make sure they have a longer-term plan to make sure they don’t keep going down these little rabbit holes of a couple of years and then it going wrong.”

Manchester United in danger of missing out on Champions League next season

The Red Devils are unsure of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League next season. They are currently sixth in the Premier League standings with 39 points from 23 games.

While Arsenal are level on points with them but have a game in hand, West Ham United are a point ahead, having played one match more than the Old Trafford outfit. Tottenham Hotspur, meanwhile, are three points adrift of United but have two games in hand.

Also Read Article Continues below

It is turning out to be a closely contested top-four race, but Manchester United have to be sure of Champions League qualification if they wish to land a top manager next season.

Edited by Samya Majumdar