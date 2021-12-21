“You’re meant to fall out with people” - Roy Keane names 2 Manchester United stars he’d challenge to ‘prove him wrong’ if he took over as manager

Former player turned pundit Roy Keane has named Harry Maguire and David De Gea as the two players to prove him wrong if he ever became Manchester United manager. Keane has previously been a big critic of the two Manchester United stars.

Roy Keane was jokingly asked by fellow pundit Micah Richards about the prospect of becoming the Manchester United manager. However, the 50-year-old pundit stated that he would first challenge Maguire and De Gea to prove him wrong.

Keane states that the most important thing is that players respect the manager rather than like or dislike them. Speaking to Sky Bet (via the Metro), the former Manchester United captain said:

"A manager is meant to challenge people, you’re meant to fall out with people."

"So the first thing, you’d walk into the club, pull them two (Maguire and De Gea) [and say] ‘I’ve been really critical… prove me wrong. And that’s the end of the conversation. If they get upset, no problem, players are upset all the time. And it’s not about the players liking the manager. The most important thing is, you hope, that the players respect the manager."

Manchester United have had an underwhelming season so far which resulted in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer getting the sack in late November. Questions were also raised about the performances of club captain Harry Maguire. The 28-year-old defender was involved in some high-profile errors during Manchester United's defeats against Leicester City and Liverpool earlier this season.

The Red Devils have now appointed Ralf Rangnick as interim manager. Manchester United have won two league matches under their boss, with both coming as 1-0 victories against Crystal Palace and Norwich City.

Soccer Talk @soccertal Keane reveals he would tell Maguire and De Gea to 'prove me wrong' if he was Man United interim boss dld.bz/j6UKv Keane reveals he would tell Maguire and De Gea to 'prove me wrong' if he was Man United interim boss dld.bz/j6UKv https://t.co/OXVnBmdtg9

Manchester United have had two Premier League matches postponed

Manchester United haven't featured in the Premier League since their 1-0 win over Norwich City on the 11th of December 2021. The Red Devils have had their games against Brentford and Brighton and Hove Albion postponed due to an outbreak of COVID-19 in their squad.

Due to the outbreak, Manchester United have also suspended football training operations at the Carrington Training Complex for the foreseeable future.

Manchester United's next fixture is against Newcastle United at Old Trafford which is scheduled to take place on the 27th of December 2021. As things stand, there is no news whether the game is to take place or not.

Manchester United are currently sixth in the Premier League standings, having amassed 27 points from their first 16 matches.

Also Read Article Continues below

Manchester United @ManUtd

It makes us who we are.

𝗨𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗱 ❤️



#MUFC Family.It makes us who we are.𝗨𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗱 ❤️ Family. It makes us who we are.𝗨𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗱 ❤️#MUFC https://t.co/afH8g3PE7F

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee