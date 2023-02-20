"You're playing with 10 most weeks if he's in!" - Richard Keys blasts Manchester United star and claims he should not be starting

BeIN Sports presenter Richard Keys has insisted that Wout Weghorst is a major weak link in the current Manchester United squad.

Manchester United cruised to a 3-0 victory over Leicester City in the Premier League on Sunday, February 19. The win saw them move within three points of second-placed Manchester City in the table.

Marcus Rashford grabbed a brace for the Red Devils, while Jadon Sancho finished the scoring for the side after coming off the bench. Bruno Fernandes provided the assists for each of those goals.

Meanwhile, Weghorst continued the search for his first Premier League goal for the Old Trafford outfit. The Netherlands international notably missed a great chance to find the back of the net in the dying embers of the game.

Weghorst, who is on loan from Burnley, has netted just one goal from 10 appearances across all competitions for Manchester United. Keys is among those who have not been impressed by his performances so far.

The former Sky Sports commentator claimed that Weghorst has not done enough to earn a regular place in Erik ten Hag's starting line-up. He also quipped that having the striker in the team is like playing with 10 men. Keys said on BeIN Sports:

"You're playing with 10 most weeks if he's in! I mean he doesn't do enough to justify a starting place, does he? Come on, let's be honest."

Manchester United signed Weghorst on loan from Championship club Burnley as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo in January.

"He's not going to ruffle any feathers" - Andy Gray on Manchester United's Weghorst

However, former Everton striker Andy Gray, who joined Keys in the studio, suggested that he understands why the Red Devils signed Weghorst. He explained that the Dutchman was a sensible short-term signing. He said:

"He's there for a reason. They have struggled to get somebody in. He [Ten Hag] knows him, obviously, that's the key to the Weghorst signing. He obviously knows him down the years and thinks he can come in and do a job. He's not going to ruffle any feathers."

However, Gray agreed with Keys' claim that Weghorst does not deserve a place in Ten Hag's starting line-up.

"No, he probably doesn't [deserve a starting place]."

Despite his struggles in front of goal, Weghorst has started each of Manchester United's last 10 matches in all competitions since making his debut. His work rate off the ball is widely appreciated by the Red Devils faithful.

