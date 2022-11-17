“You’re a righty?” - Argentina star makes hilarious claim after Lionel Messi’s weak-foot goal in 5-0 UAE friendly win

Argentina midfielder Rodrigo De Paul dropped a hilarious comment under Lionel Messi’s latest Instagram post, asking him whether or not he was a right-footed player.

Lionel Messi’s Argentina took on UAE in their final pre-2022 FIFA World Cup fixture on Wednesday night (November 16). Lionel Scaloni’s men ran circles around the hosts in Abu Dhabi, securing an emphatic 5-0 victory. The Paris Saint-Germain superstar started the game and produced a stunning performance, assisting Julian Alvarez’s opener and scoring a stunning goal.

In the 44th minute, Messi got the ball from Angel Di Maria, skipped past a couple of challenges, and dispatched a superb right-footed strike to find the far-top corner. The goal, which came off his weak foot, marked his 91st in Argentina’s colors. After the match, Lionel Messi took to Instagram to share six photos from the clash against the UAE.

His photo dump contained one image where he is scoring the goal with his right foot. His friend De Paul dropped a hilarious comment asking if he was right-footed. His comment under Messi’s Instagram post read:

“Sos derecho lionel?” (You’re a righty lionel?)

Messi’s Argentina have been placed in Group C in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. They begin their World Cup journey with a clash against Saudi Arabia on November 22.

Angel Di Maria and Lionel Messi’s partnership could be key for Argentina at 2022 FIFA World Cup

The two most experienced players on the team, Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria were on target in the 5-0 routing of the UAE on Wednesday. While Messi scored once and claimed an assist, Di Maria bagged a brace and set up another. The two superstars linked up superbly time and again over the course of the match, running the opposition ragged with their fluid exchanges and clever movement.

As proven by the warm-up clash against the UAE, both veterans are in stellar form for Argentina. If La Albiceleste can give keep feeding them the ball and give them room to run into, they could get the better of even the tightest of defenses. It will be interesting to see what measures Saudi Arabia take to neutralize the pair in their World Cup opener.

