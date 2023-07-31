"You're not running after Martinez" - Ex-Premier League star accuses Andre Onana of picking on 'easy target' Harry Maguire during pre-season game

Former Premier League star Gabriel Agbonlahor has criticized Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana for his treatment of Harry Maguire.

The Red Devils locked horns with Borussia Dortmund in a pre-season friendly on Sunday (30 July). Erik ten Hag's side suffered a 3-2 defeat at the hands of the Bundesliga outfit.

During the encounter, Harry Maguire played a rather clumsy pass to Christian Eriksen that almost led to United conceding an own goal. While there were no consequences, Andre Onana was visibly animated on the pitch.

“Maguire’s an easy target. He did nothing wrong. You’re not running after Martinez!”



"Maguire's an easy target. He did nothing wrong. You're not running after Martinez!"

Gabby Agbonlahor is NOT happy with Andre Onana shouting at Maguire in pre-season.

The Cameroonian shot-stopper screamed at Harry Maguire after the ball went out of play.

Agbonlahor believes the England international did not deserve to receive such harsh treatment from Andre Onana. The former Aston Villa star said on talkSPORT:

"First of all, Harry Maguire did not do anything wrong. He played the ball to a midfielder and the midfielder gave it away. And I feel he's an easy target. I don't like that from Onana. Are you doing that to Martinez? Are you running after Rashford like that? I don't think you are. Maguire is an easy target. I didn't like the look of that.

"I [would] understand it if it was a big mistake or if it cost a goal or if it was Maguire's fault, fair enough. But I want to see that same energy for every player from him."

Agbonlahor was then asked whether it seemed as though Andre Onana was trying to emulate Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel's behavior, to which he replied:

"Yea as long as he does it to everyone. If Martinez does the same thing... He's quite one of the leaders there. Do it to everyone, don't just like... See Maguire's going through that phrase of Man United fans [saying] on social media 'leave leave leave leave leave'. He's not going to react either, Harry Maguire. He's thinking 'You know what, keep a low profile' because I want to fight for my place. So I didn't like it and it wasn't even a mistake from Harry Maguire."

Interestingly, Martinez was not on the pitch when the incident happened.

Manchester United will next face Lens at Old Trafford on Saturday, August 5.

“I demand a lot of my team-mates" - Andre Onana explains why he yelled at Harry Maguire

Andre Onana has opened up about the incident after the match. The goalkeeper, who completed a £47 million move to Manchester United this summer, has explained what he demands from his teammates.

Spoken like a leader here. 🏻

Andre Onana on that incident with Maguire.

Onana told MUTV (as quoted by GOAL):

“I demand a lot of my team-mates because also they demand a lot, they trust in me. They play a lot of balls back to me, so I have to give them confidence and I want my players to give them to me to give me confidence. I demand [from] them a lot and I will demand from them a lot because they are great players."

The Cameroon international then expressed what an honor it was to play alongside the likes of Martinez and Maguire, who he believed are important players for the club.

Andre Onana added:

"Now, for me, it's a big honour to play with these defenders. With [Lisandro] Martinez, Harry they are doing great things. They are important players for the club. I'm very happy to be part of this team and playing with them is something great.”