"You're at the service of the player" - Karim Benzema reveals he had to 'adapt' while playing as Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate at Real Madrid

Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo played together in Real Madrid's attack between 2009 and 2018.

The French striker has opened up on his time with the Portuguese forward, admitting he had to play second fiddle while CR7 took all the credits.

He explained:

"When you play with a guy who scores 50 or 60 goals a season, of course you're at the service of the team, but you're at the service of the player too.

"I had to adapt. I had a very good connection with him. Once he left, it was down to me to take a step forward and show that I could make the difference too. I knew what I was bringing to that team. Today, we can say that I am bringing more in terms of stats, but my game has not changed.

"Of course, I appreciate the recognition today. When everyone in the football world acknowledges what I'm doing at the moment and I've been doing it for one, two, three or four years, the consistency, it makes me proud."

Karim Benzema has taken his game to a new level since Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid for Juventus in the summer of 2018. The 33-year-old is firing on all cylinders at the moment, making the difference for Real Madrid in attack with his goals and assists.

So far this season, he's bagged 11 goals and eight assists for the Spanish giants in 11 appearances across all competitions. Thanks to his impressive displays, the striker has been tipped by many to win the Ballon d'Or award this year.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema spent nine successful years together at Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema in the race for the 2021 Ballon d'Or

Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo will be hoping to come out on top in the race for the Ballon d'Or award this year. Both players were included in the recently published 30-man shortlist for the accolade, following their spectacular performances and achievements during the year.

Benzema led France to UEFA Nations League glory recently - a great step forward after bagging 30 goals and nine assists for Real Madrid across all fronts last season.

Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, finished as top scorer at the Euros this summer with five goals to his name. The Portuguese bagged 36 goals and four assists for Juventus last season and has already scored five times for Manchester United this term.

