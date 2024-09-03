“You’re shouting at me a lot every game and it’s not cool” - Rio Ferdinand opens up on how Manchester United legend solved problems with him

Manchester United great Rio Ferdinand opened up on he solved his on-field differences with Edwin van der Sar while at the club together. With things going south defensively, Ferdinand often ended up screaming at the former goalkeeper.

The duo ultimately discussed the situation in training and Van der Sar made sure the same mistakes were not repeated. Ferdinand explained how the duo found a middle ground while talking on his podcast with Owen Hargreaves, saying:

"This story always stays with me. Edwin van der Sar - super experienced, older than me. For maybe five or six games, things were happening in the game that I wasn't happy about and I was screaming at him. I was going crazy if we conceded a goal or almost conceded one and stuff like that.

Trending

"He pulled me off the pitch one day in training and said, 'Rio, can I have a word please? You're shouting at me a lot every game, my family are here for the games and it's not cool. What do you need from me?' We had a conversation, I told him about what I wanted and we never had another word raised about the thing. He did exactly what I wanted, we came to a common ground and I was doing what he wanted and it was all fine," he added.

Edwin van der Sar and Rio Ferdinand played 207 matches together at Manchester United. They won the Premier League title four times and the UEFA Champions League once.

Rio Ferdinand on former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar's opinion on Andre Onana

Rio Ferdinand shared his and Van der Sar's thoughts on Andre Onanan last summer before the then-Inter Milan goalkeeper joined Manchester United. He stated that the Red Devils' legendary shot-stopper was a fan of the Cameroon international from their time together at Ajax.

He said on his podcast (via United in Focus):

"I saw him at Ajax, Edwin Van der Sar I spoke to him numerous times about him before United's interest. He waxes lyrical about him. This is the prototype goalkeeper. I'd be delighted if he comes – but my priority's a number nine."

Andre Onana had a troubled start to life at Manchester United, with the club finishing eighth in the Premier League last season. However, they did finish the season with the FA Cup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback