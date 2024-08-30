"You're sort of scratching your head" – Chris Sutton makes prediction for Manchester United vs Liverpool

Ex-Chelsea star Chris Sutton has backed Liverpool to beat Manchester United 2-1 in their Premier League contest at Old Trafford this Sunday.

The Reds, who named Arne Slot as their new head coach back in May, have opened their 2024-25 Premier League season on a positive note. They have registered two straight wins and are yet to concede a goal.

Manchester United, on the other hand, have recorded one win and one loss in the ongoing Premier League campaign. They have bagged two goals and also shipped as many, both against Brighton & Hove Albion.

In his column for BBC, Sutton shared his two cents on the Old Trafford outfit's upcoming home clash against Liverpool. The 51-year-old wrote:

"Manchester United got the better of Liverpool on a couple of occasions last year. They won [4-3] in the FA Cup [quarter-final match last season] and you're sort of scratching your head about how they won that particular one."

Sutton, who won the Premier League title in the 1994-95 term, added:

"Liverpool under Arne Slot are not so sort of heavy metal. Whatever I predict about Manchester United, I get them wrong... I'm just resigned to the fact I cannot predict a Manchester United result. I'm going to say Liverpool to beat them."

Arne Slot's outfit have registered five wins and just one loss in their last 10 Premier League matches against the Red Devils, scoring 26 times.

Manchester United star opines after picking up new injury ahead of Liverpool encounter

After suffering a muscle injury, Red Devils star Mason Mount posted a message on Instagram earlier this week. He wrote (h/t The Guardian):

"During the last game, I picked up a minor muscle issue. I've had it checked and it looks like I'll be out for a few games. Leading up to and during pre-season, I worked hard to get my fitness back to where it needs to be and I felt re-energised, sharp and ready."

Mount, who has started two league games this campaign, concluded:

"I wanted you [fans] to hear it directly from me how frustrated I am, as I expect you are too. I will do everything possible to be back in the best shape and help the team."

Since arriving from Chelsea in a £60 million switch last summer, Mount has contributed a goal and an assist in 23 matches for the Red Devils.

In the former Chelsea midfielder's absence, United are likely to start a troika of Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo, and Casemiro this weekend.

