"You're not a starter at that age in a Liverpool team which were European champions by accident" - Didier Deschamps lauds Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate after France call up for 2022 FIFA World Cup 

France manager Didier Deschamps heaped praise on Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate after selecting the defender for France's 2022 FIFA World Cup team.

Konate has played four games for the Reds so far this season. Since his arrival at the club last year, the former RB Leipzig player has made 33 appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side.

While Konate has faced injury issues so far this season, Deschamps pointed out that without evident quality, one doesn't get to be a starter at a team like the Reds that have been successful in domestic and European competitions in recent times.

The 2018 World Cup winning manager said:

"You're not a starter at that age in a Liverpool team which were European champions by accident."

France have called-up nine defenders in their 25-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Apart from Konate, Bayern Munich trio Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard, Manchester United's Raphael Varane, Barcelona's Jules Kounde, Arsenal's William Saliba, Paris Saint-Germain's Presnel Kimpembe, and AC Milan's Theo Hernandez have also been called up.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp liked his team's performance in EFL Cup win against Derby County

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool earned a 3-2 penalty shootout win against Derby county in their EFL Cup clash on Wednesday, 9 November. Jurgen Klopp was happy with the team's performance as he told the media after the game (via liverpool.com):

"Liked it, I liked it again. It is the most difficult thing in football if you are put in a team together and you face an opponent who is deep defending, [has] a lot of legs, counter-attacking, long ball, set-pieces, all these kind of things. We obviously didn’t have a lot of time to prepare the game but we could at least train once because with this team, that’s why we changed.

"That’s what I said last year - people always don’t like it when you get knocked out and it’s like, ‘[The team was] Very young, you don’t take the competition serious.’ Was never true but we have to do two things: make sure we don’t risk anybody, that’s very important, and the other thing is that we really love to give the boys the opportunity."

He added:

"So you can now imagine, even if we lose the game tonight in a penalty shootout, if the people wouldn’t have seen Stefan, Bobby, Ben, Mel, Layton, Fabio is only a little bit older, if at all, Calvin of course, and then Harvey comes on. So, there were eight or nine really young boys and it’s so nice to see them, that you can give them the opportunity to play real man’s football against a team who wanted to get through obviously."

