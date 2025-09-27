“You’re not strong, you need to go to the gym” - Cristiano Ronaldo filmed giving advice to journalist after scoring in Al-Nassr win vs Al-Ittihad

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted joking with a journalist after their win over Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League. The Portuguese superstar urged the reporter to hit the gym after they shook hands.Ronaldo played a key role in Al-Nassr's win over Al-Ittihad on Friday, September 26, scoring once in the 2-0 win. Sadio Mane scored the other goal in the top-of-the-table clash and helped the side move three points clear after four matches.After the match, Ronaldo was seen shaking hands with journalists in the free zone on his way out of the stadium. The Portuguese superstar was unimpressed with a journalist's handshake, advising him to join a gym and become strong. He said:“You’re not strong, you need to go to the gym.”Joao Felix has been the star of the season for Al-Nassr so far, playing a key role in all matches in the league. The former Chelsea star played a vital role in the buildup to both goals on Friday night, but failed to score a goal or assist against Al-Ittihad.Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr will be in AFC Champions League Two action next, with Iraqi side Al-Zawraa as their opponents. Al-Ittihad will be playing their AFC Champions League Elite game against UAE side Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai.Wayne Rooney heaped praise on Al-Nassr captain Cristiano RonaldoManchester United legend Wayne Rooney heaped praise on Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo earlier this week, saying that he never managed to match the mentality of the Portuguese superstar. The Englishman admitted that he had to adapt his game to help his teammate and told Rio Ferdinand:&quot;Not once did I think I needed to sacrifice. Yeah, it did look like that and felt like that at times, but I wanted to win, I wanted to win the Premier League, the Champions. Cristiano Ronaldo has got something in his brain which I don't think anyone has got. He's got this mindset and mentality, which is way beyond anything I've seen in football.&quot;&quot;My mindset and mentality are not to that level, but it's at a level where I want to win. I never cared about Ballons d'Or or any individual trophies. For me, that's nothing, couldn't care less. I wanted to win with you (Rio), with teammates. Of course, Cristiano wanted to win all that with the team, but he had that selfish mentality where he wanted everything. I didn't have that.&quot;Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United in 2009, moving to Real Madrid for a then-record £80 million. The Al-Nassr superstar returned to Old Trafford for a short spell before moving to the Middle East in 2022.