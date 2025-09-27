  • home icon
  • “You’re not strong, you need to go to the gym” - Cristiano Ronaldo filmed giving advice to journalist after scoring in Al-Nassr win vs Al-Ittihad

By Sripad
Modified Sep 27, 2025 06:07 GMT
Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted joking with a journalist after their win over Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League. The Portuguese superstar urged the reporter to hit the gym after they shook hands.

Ronaldo played a key role in Al-Nassr's win over Al-Ittihad on Friday, September 26, scoring once in the 2-0 win. Sadio Mane scored the other goal in the top-of-the-table clash and helped the side move three points clear after four matches.

After the match, Ronaldo was seen shaking hands with journalists in the free zone on his way out of the stadium. The Portuguese superstar was unimpressed with a journalist's handshake, advising him to join a gym and become strong. He said:

“You’re not strong, you need to go to the gym.”

Joao Felix has been the star of the season for Al-Nassr so far, playing a key role in all matches in the league. The former Chelsea star played a vital role in the buildup to both goals on Friday night, but failed to score a goal or assist against Al-Ittihad.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr will be in AFC Champions League Two action next, with Iraqi side Al-Zawraa as their opponents. Al-Ittihad will be playing their AFC Champions League Elite game against UAE side Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai.

Wayne Rooney heaped praise on Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney heaped praise on Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo earlier this week, saying that he never managed to match the mentality of the Portuguese superstar. The Englishman admitted that he had to adapt his game to help his teammate and told Rio Ferdinand:

"Not once did I think I needed to sacrifice. Yeah, it did look like that and felt like that at times, but I wanted to win, I wanted to win the Premier League, the Champions. Cristiano Ronaldo has got something in his brain which I don't think anyone has got. He's got this mindset and mentality, which is way beyond anything I've seen in football."
"My mindset and mentality are not to that level, but it's at a level where I want to win. I never cared about Ballons d'Or or any individual trophies. For me, that's nothing, couldn't care less. I wanted to win with you (Rio), with teammates. Of course, Cristiano wanted to win all that with the team, but he had that selfish mentality where he wanted everything. I didn't have that."

Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United in 2009, moving to Real Madrid for a then-record £80 million. The Al-Nassr superstar returned to Old Trafford for a short spell before moving to the Middle East in 2022.

Sripad

Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.

Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.

Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.

If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA.

