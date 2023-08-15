"You’re talking about the best player in the world" - Philadelphia Union boss highlights plan to stop Lionel Messi and Inter Miami

Philadelphia Union manager Jim Curtin has explained the Zolos' plans to stop Lionel Messi when they face Inter Miami in the Leagues Cup semifinal on Tuesday (August 15).

Subaru Park will be host to the Leagues Cup semifinal clash between Major League Soccer rivals Inter Miami and Philadelphia Union on Tuesday. The winner of the game will lock horns with either Monterrey or Nashville in the final of the tournament.

Inter Miami go into the game in fine form, having won each of their five games in the Leagues Cup. Lionel Messi, who joined the Herons on a free transfer last month, has been the catalyst to the club's winning streak, bagging eight goals and one assist.

Stopping the Argentinian icon will perhaps be Philadelphia Union's biggest hurdle against the Florida-based club. Looking ahead to the game, Curtin admitted that it is hard to keep the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner at bay. However, he is hopeful that the Zolos can slow him down.

"It’s hard. You’re talking about the best player in the world," Curtin said (h/t Miami Herald). "It’s going to be a team effort. You can’t really stop him (Lionel Messi), but hopefully, we’ll be able to kind of slow him down and throw him off his game a little bit."

The Philadelphia Union boss added:

"Hopefully he will have a quiet night. … Hopefully we can play well and turn some Messi fans into Union fans."

It is worth noting that Philadelphia Union sit third in the MLS' Eastern Conference table with 40 points from 23 games. Inter Miami, meanwhile, are at the bottom of the table with 18 points from 22 matches. The Zolos have also won each of their five games in the Leagues Cup so far.

How did Lionel Messi fare in his last game for Inter Miami?

Lionel Messi made his last appearance for Inter Miami in their Leagues Cup quarterfinal against Charlotte FC last week. The superstar helped the Herons to a comfortable 4-0 win, bagging one of their four goals. He was one of the best players on the pitch, earning an 8.5 rating on FotMob.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner registered two shots on target with 100% accuracy and missed one big chance. The forward also completed 40 passes with 83% accuracy. It included 12 passes into the final third, with La Pulga creating one chance.

Lionel Messi registered 67 touches of the ball but was not even dispossessed once. Furthermore, the former Barcelona superstar completed three of the five dribbles he attempted. He won two tackles and eight ground duels as well.