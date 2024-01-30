“You’re talking incomprehensible nonsense” - Piers Morgan blasts Arsenal boss Arteta for comment about Gunners’ squad

UK TV personality Piers Morgan has criticized Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta for claiming that the Gunners have one of the smallest squads in the league. He questioned the manager's statement, especially since they have not made any moves in the ongoing winter transfer market.

Arsenal are currently third in the Premier League, five points behind leaders Liverpool. Despite leading at Christmas, they had a series of tough matches and also failed to win three games in a row before recent 5-0 win over Crystal Palace.

They are now set to face Nottingham Forest in their next league game but the team is dealing with several injury concerns. Thomas Partey remains on the sidelines while Declan Rice, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Magalhaes are doubtful.

Jurrien Timber and Fabio Vieira are also dealing with injuries, while Mohamed Elneny and Takehiro Tomiyasu are currently with their national teams. Arteta mentioned the limited size of his squad in an interview, explaining (via Tribuna):

“We have one of the thinnest squads in the league, that's for sure. And when you talk about the numbers, especially in certain areas, we are really thin. It wasn't possible [to do any January deals]. And now we didn't have the capacity to improve the team in the way that we think we want to improve it. So we decided not to do something yet.”

This sparked Piers Morgan's reaction, as the journalist took to social media to slam the manager:

"So, we’ve got one of the thinnest squads (incl no top striker) but won’t be doing anything about it? Sorry Mikel, but you’re talking incomprehensible nonsense."

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta open to managing other Premier League teams in the future

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has not dismissed the possibility of managing another team in the Premier League in the future. This came while he was discussing rumors that linked him with a managerial move to Barcelona.

The Camp Nou giants are looking for a new manager as Xavi Hernandez has announced his departure this summer.

During his press conference ahead of the Nottingham Forest game, Arteta addressed these rumors, making his dedication to the Gunners clear. However, when asked about potentially managing another Premier League club, Arteta's response was less definitive. He said (via Daily Post):

"Today, no. But I don’t know, I played for two big clubs in this country. I’ve moved around in different things, I’m extremely young, and I don’t know, I don’t know what’s going to happen."

The Spanish tactician has been at the helm at Arsenal since 2019 and has unsuccessfully led them on a title run, as they finished in second place last season. The Gunners are in the run for the title once more and they will be hoping to leapfrog Liverpool and Manchester City in the coming months.