“You’re trying to be funny or what?” - After defeat to Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr, Karim Benzema loses cool with request from female journalist

Al-Ittihad striker Karim Benzema was left fuming at a female journalist after losing to Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr. The Frenchman was unimpressed after she was asked to do a social media trend.Sadio Mane and Ronaldo scored the goals in a top-of-the-table clash, as Al-Nassr ran out 2-0 winners in the Saudi Pro League on Friday, September 26. The win saw them go three points clear of defending champions Al-Ittihad, who had their 3-match winning start to the season come to a crashing end.Following the match, Benzema was walking out of the stadium when he was stopped by a female journalist. She handed him a folded paper and a pen to sign, and the Frenchman obliged.However, as he went to sign, the journalist asked him to open and see the photo printed on the inside. She was following a trend where celebrities were asked to sign their old hilarious photos, but Benzema was not happy.The Al-Ittihad star quickly turned towards her and said:&quot;You think you're trying to be funny or what?&quot;Karim Benzema swiftly handed her the photo and the pen, after refusing to sign it, and walked away. The journalist tried explaining that it was a social media trend, but Cristiano Ronaldo's former Real Madrid teammate was not interested.Karim Benzema credits Cristiano Ronaldo for Saudi Pro League moveKarim Benzema left Real Madrid and moved to Al-Ittihad in the summer of 2023, just months after Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr. The Frenchman admitted that the league was attracting the best talents and it was a credit to the Portuguese superstar, and said (via GOAL):&quot;I'm so ready to show my talent in this new challenge, there are so many big names play here in this league - Cristiano Ronaldo and now me. So, it's very important to show that Saudi football can have a global impact, because it's not only about playing well here, I should bring the success I managed to achieve in Europe and play the same way I used to do with Real Madrid.&quot;&quot;[Ronaldo] is my friend and he is here. It's amazing to see him here in Saudi Arabia, also he represents the new era of football in this country and the progress that's happening here, which is important on the international level.&quot;Karim Benzema won the Saudi Pro League title and the King's Cup at Al-Ittihad since making the move. Cristiano Ronaldo is still chasing his first silverware with the Middle Eastern side.