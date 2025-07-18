"You're trying to keep Messi happy" - Ex-USMNT forward delivers verdict on Rodrigo De Paul joining Inter Miami

ESPN analyst Hercules Gomez has shared his thoughts on Rodrigo De Paul's impending arrival in Lionel Messi's Inter Miami this summer. The Argentina international is in talks to join the MLS side in a move that will see him become the latest big-name addition to the Herons.

Former USMNT striker Gomez spoke on his YouTube channel about the significance of the transfer, pointing out that it goes beyond winning football games. He pointed out (via GOAL) the ramifications of the transfer to the league, as a whole, and to the club and it's captain.

"But it's not really Inter Miami or what it means for Inter Miami, but much more, what it means to Major League Soccer. What you're doing here is you're trying to keep Messi happy, you're trying to show Messi that there is change. You're trying to enact what could possibly come. We've all seen Messi frustrated with Inter Miami, with his teammates…but you needed to change. You need to show Messi you were serious going forward. MLS has a lot of things to change.

"They desperately want more quality on the field. They understand that the salary cap is limiting their team and, in turn, MLS, and I agree with them. But this is more about ensuring Messi stays in Major League Soccer. This is more about ensuring he stays for the opening of that brand new stadium in Miami. He's instrumental to the future of Major League Soccer and Inter Miami."

Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano was left frustrated by his side's lack of transfer activity ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup last month. The club has responded by making Rodrigo De Paul a marquee addition, heading into a crucial part of the season.

The club hopes to keep their captain beyond the end of his current deal in December to have him lead them to their new stadium next year. The 38-year-old has scored ten goals in his last six games, showing his worth to the club despite his age.

Details emerge as Rodrigo De Paul closes in on Lionel Messi reunion at Inter Miami

Rodrigo De Paul is closing in on a move to join Inter Miami this summer in a move that will see him team up with Lionel Messi in the MLS. The Argentine midfielder is set to leave Atletico Madrid in a shock move and join the Herons, potentially ending his time in Europe.

According to Ben Jacobs, Inter Miami will sign the 31-year-old on an initial loan until January 2026 to avoid having him take up a Designated Player spot this year. He will then join on a permanent deal for around €15 million, with a contract until 2029 already in place.

Still regarded as one of the world's top midfielders, the addition of De Paul to the Inter Miami squad will significantly raise their level. He will join a strong Argentine contingent in the Florida-based club, and will likely make his debut in the Leagues Cup against Atlas this month.

The midfielder played for Valencia and Udinese before joining Atletico Madrid and opted to leave Europe this summer, with his contract due to expire in 2026. He will now play elsewhere well into his 30s as he nears the end of his professional career.

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More