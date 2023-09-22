"You’re trying to take Manchester City on and become champions" - Pundit backs Arteta's decision to drop star from Arsenal starting XI

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown has backed Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta's bold decision to install David Raya as the new No. 1 goalkeeper.

Keown, who was part of the Gunners' famous Invincibles side, understands the need for ruthlessness to win titles. He believes Arteta is displaying precisely that quality by picking Raya in favor of Aaron Ramsdale. As they set their sights on challenging Manchester City for the Premier League crown, Keown believes picking Arteta has made the right decision.

On talkSPORT's podcast, the former Arsenal defender said:

“You have to keep raising the bar! It’s tough on Ramsdale, but you’re trying to take Manchester City on and become champions.”

Raya, acquired on loan with an option to buy from Brentford during the summer transfer window, has wasted no time impressing since his arrival. He made his Gunners debut in a 1-0 victory at Everton. His solid performances continued in a convincing 4-0 Champions League win against PSV Eindhoven.

Ramsdale now faces a formidable challenge to regain his spot. The Englishman replaced Bernd Leno and became a regular presence in Arsenal's starting lineup after his transfer from Sheffield United in 2021. However, Keown believes that Raya's consistent performance in the Premier League could give him the edge over Ramsdale.

Arteta's decision underscores the fierce competition for positions at the Emirates and his commitment to maintaining high standards in pursuing success. Keown's endorsement reflects the sentiment that to compete at the highest level, tough decisions like this one must be made to raise the bar continually.

As Ramsdale seeks to reclaim his starting role, one thing is clear: the battle for supremacy in the Gunners' goal is heating up.

Bernd Leno empathizes with Ramsdale's situation amid goalkeeper shake-up by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Former Gunners goalkeeper Bernd Leno has expressed empathy for his successor, Aaron Ramsdale, following manager Mikel Arteta's decision to bench the Englishman in favor of David Raya.

Leno drew parallels between his experience and Ramsdale's, as both faced similar challenges after international breaks. The German acknowledged the latter as a "very good guy" and indicated his understanding of the situation, having been in a similar position.

Bernd Leno said via the Times:

"It (changing goalkeepers) has happened (again) after the international break. I was thinking: ‘That’s more or less the same as with me! I was thinking about Aaron (Ramsdale), he’s a very good guy. I know how he feels, there are some similarities."

Arsenal have a big game coming up against arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates in the Premier League on Sunday, September 24. Raya is expected to keep his place in the starting XI for the derby.