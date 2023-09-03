"You have to reach the level every day" - Erik ten Hag claims Manchester United star was dropped from squad due to poor training

Erik ten Hag has astonishingly said that Jadon Sancho was dropped from the Manchester United squad due to poor training. He added that the choice was made, as he wants players to be at a certain level to represent the club.

Sancho has come off the bench in the first three games of the Premier League season. He was not named on the bench, though, on Sunday (September 3) for the 3-1 loss at Arsenal.

Ten Hag was quizzed on why the Englishman was not in the squad. The Dutch manager stunned the reporter and Manchester United fans by saying that the former Borussia Dortmund star did not train well (as per United Zone):

"On his performance in training, we didn't select him. You have to reach the level every day at Manchester United. You can make choices in the front line, so in this game, he wasn't selected."

Sanche has played 76 minutes in the league this season but is yet to make a goal contribution.

Erik ten Hag furious with officials after Manchester United lose to Arsenal

Erik ten Hag has said that Kai Havertz should have been booked for diving in the box for Arsenal. He added that they should have got a penalty for the foul on debutant Rasmus Hojlund but was ignored by the referee and VAR.

The Dutch manager added that debutant Alejandro Garnacho was not in an offside position when the ball was played and that VAR got their angle wrong when deciding if he was ahead of the defender: He told Sky Sports (as per BBC):

"The (Arsenal) penalty was given but rejected, but (Kai Havertz) was not booked for it.

"There was a foul on (Rasmus) Hojlund in the penalty area, not even noticed by VAR. And the disallowed goal from Garnacho, it was the wrong angle, I think it was onside. Arsenal's second goal -- how can they allow that goal? It was a clear foul on Jonny Evans."

He added:

"I think we deserved to win this game, but you don't always get what you deserve. I look more at how we step up and if you see from the Wolves game to this game, there is big progression.

"Tonight was a team. I am really happy with this performance and the progress of our performance. We did well. We make progress, stick to the plan and believe, and in the future, we will win games like this."

Manchester United players are now off for international duty. They will rejoin training next week ahead of their clash with Brighton & Hove Albion on September 16.