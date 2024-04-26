"You don't realize how good he is until you play with him" – Ben White lavishes praise on Arsenal teammate

Arsenal defender Ben White has showered praise on summer signing Kai Havertz following the latter's standout display in a 5-0 Premier League win over Chelsea.

Earlier this Tuesday (April 23), Havertz scored his first-ever brace for his new team against his former employers. He scored his first in the 57th minute before bagging another in the 65th minute of the contest.

Expand Tweet

White, who also bagged two goals in the second half against the Blues, was asked to share his thoughts on the German's recent performance. He responded to BBC Sport (h/t TBR):

"Amazing. He deserves it. He's been outstanding since he's come in. You don't realize how good he is until you play with him."

Havertz, 24, started Arsenal's home contest against Chelsea in a number nine role and threatened the visitors' defence with clever movement. He completed 22 of 29 passes, created two chances, recorded all four of his shots on target, and won four of 10 overall duels.

Since arriving in a £65 million deal from Chelsea last summer, Havertz has scored 12 goals and laid out five assists in 47 games for Arsenal.

Expand Tweet

Alan Smith remarks on Arsenal's upcoming league contest against Tottenham Hotspur

Speaking exclusively to Tribal Football, ex-Gunners attacker Alan Smith previewed his former side's league encounter at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (April 28). He said:

"If they reach the levels they did against Chelsea, they don't need to worry too much about who they're up against. You'd expect Spurs to be a tougher proposition defensively though, compared to Chelsea, as their shape was all over the place at times."

Smith, who represented the Gunners between 1987 and 1995, added:

"I think they will have to be more defensive than they were against Chelsea, but Spurs press high and there will be gaps behind that Spurs defence. You just feel that Spurs have got to be at their best to compete with Arsenal on the day."

Sharing further thoughts on the north London derby clash, Smith said:

"Much depend of Ange [Postecoglou]'s tactics, but he's stuck with pretty much the same all the way through. He takes the game to the opposition and more often than not Spurs dominate possession but Arsenal do too and that should lead to a nice open game."

Earlier this season, the Gunners failed to make the most of their home advantage as they registered a 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur.

While Mikel Arteta's outfit are atop the Premier League table with 77 points from 34 games, Spurs are fifth with 60 points from 32 matches.