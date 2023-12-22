“You really hope for that as a coach” - Arteta hails ‘chemistry’ between Arsenal duo who ‘clicked’ straight away

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has praised the chemistry between centre-backs William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes.

Saliba and Gabriel have largely been fixtures in the Gunners' starting XI over the past two seasons. Together, they helped the team finish second in the Premier League last term. When the duo played together in the league, Arteta's men kept 12 clean sheets in 27 matches and conceded only 25 goals.

This season, they have both featured in 21 games across the league and UEFA Champions League, helping their side record 10 clean sheets. Arsenal currently lead the Premier League table with 39 points from 17 matches, while they also finished atop their Champions League group with 13 points from six games.

Speaking ahead of his team's league visit to second-placed Liverpool, Arteta lauded the partnership between Saliba and Gabriel. He said (as quoted by football.london):

"I think they clicked straight away. You really hope for that as a coach. There is that chemistry. They have that understanding. Everyone has his role and they are respected. They’re super young for the position they play in."

Gabriel and Arsenal notably struggled when Saliba missed their final 11 league matches due to a back injury. In those games, the Gunners conceded 18 goals and kept only two clean sheets.

Arsenal defenders Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba have praised each other in the recent past

In a video posted by Arsenal's official X (formerly Twitter) account last week, Gabriel Magalhaes was seen praising William Saliba. Asked to describe Saliba in one word, the Brazilian said:

"Best."

The Frenchman notably spoke about his relationship with Gabriel during a media interaction last month after the Gunners' 3-1 Carabao Cup defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion. Saliba said (as quoted by football.london):

"He’s a good partner, a very good player but every defender in this team we are so close.

"That’s why we start well and we haven’t conceded a lot of goals in the league. So it’s good because we are all friends, we are all together."

Saliba and Gabriel will now look to help guide Arsenal past Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday, December 23. Mikel Arteta's side enter this game on the back of four wins in their last six matches across competitions.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have also won four of their last six matches across competitions. The Reds drew 0-0 with Manchester United in the Premier League last week, but thrashed West Ham United 5-1 in the Carabao Cup quarterfinals in midweek.

