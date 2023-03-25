"You don't really know him" - How Wayne Rooney almost blew his move to Manchester United because of a phone call with Sir Alex Ferguson

Wayne Rooney almost blew his move to Manchester United back in 2004. Former United Sports Therapist Rod Thornley made the revelation in a recent discussion with Fore Four 2, where he gave an insight into Rooney's first phone call with Sir Alex Ferguson.

Ahead of Euro 2004, Rooney had grown into one of the most sought-after youngsters in England due to his eye-catching performances with Everton. Manchester United soon took note of the situation and closed in on his signature.

Thornley revealed that the English forward wished to talk to Sir Alex while at the continental tournament. He said:

"He [Rooney] said to me 'If I'm going to call your boss, what do I call him?'

"I went 'what, do you mean Sir Alex? He's my boss so I'd call him boss but you'd call him 'Sir Alex' because you don't really know him. Are you going to ring him? Are you coming us?'

"He said 'well, what do you think? I'm going to ring your boss.'

"I said 'right well just call him 'Sir Alex'.' And I'm buzzing now because my mate's going to come and sign for us. I'm thinking 'aww brilliant'. So he gets his phone out there and then whilst he's away with England.... 'alright Alex it's Wayne'.

"I know Sir Alex and he doesn't like to be called Alex, he likes to be called 'Sir Alex'. I've seen him many a time say to someone who's gone 'Alex, can you sign this for someone' and he'd go 'did I go to school with you? It's Sir Alex to you'. That's what he was like Sir Alex."

But as it turned out, Rooney moved to Old Trafford in a €37 million move in the 2004 summer transfer window and went on to become the club's top-scorer.

Wayne Rooney enjoyed trophy-laden stint at Manchester United

After joining them in 2004, Rooney spent 13 years at the Theater of Dreams, making 559 appearances for them. He scored a total of 253 goals for them across competitions, along with providing 145 assists.

Rooney won five Premier League titles with them, along with a Champions League and a Europa League. He also laid claim to an FA Cup and four League Cup trophies at the club.

Poll : 0 votes