"You can't really prove it" - Ronald Koeman offers honest opinion on Van Gaal claiming World Cup was rigged in favor of Lionel Messi

Ronald Koeman hit out at the former Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal for saying that the 2022 FIFA World Cup was premeditated for Lionel Messi's Argentina to win.

Van Gaal said (via GOAL):

“I don't really want to say much about it. When you see how Argentina gets the goals and how we get the goals, and how some Argentina players overstepped the mark and were not punished, then I think it was a premeditated game. I mean everything I say. That Messi should become world champion? I think so, yes.”

Koeman, the current manager of the Netherlands' national team, has now shared his take on Van Gaal's comments. He said that if Van Gaal can't prove it, he shouldn't have said it. Koeman told NOS (via The European Lad Twitter):

“I wouldn’t have said it I was him (Louis van Gaal). You get a lot of commotion because of it. I experienced moments in Spain where I had the feeling Real Madrid was favored more than FC Barcelona, but you can’t really prove it, so it’s better not to say it."

Lionel Messi had a heated moment with Van Gaal during the 2022 FIFA World Cup during the quarter-finals. The Argentina captain shared some heated words with the Dutch manager.

La Albiceleste beat the Netherlands in a thrilling encounter in the World Cup quarter-finals. They led 2-0 but the Dutch bounced back to make it 2-2 before Argentina won on penalties.

Virgil van Dijk reacted to Louis van Gaal's comments about Lionel Messi winning the World Cup

Virgil van Dijk was the captain of the Dutch team coached by Louis van Gaal during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Liverpool defender has dismissed Van Gaal's claims about Lionel Messi.

Van Dijk, who missed a penalty in the shootout against Argentina in the quarter-finals, said on the matter (via Barca Times Twitter):

"Van Gaal's opinion about Messi? He can say whatever he wants it's his opinion, but I do not agree with him and I don't share the same opinion."

Lionel Messi and co. brought an end to Argentina's 36-year-long draught when they won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The team's talismanic captain was adjudged the player of the tournament and took home the Golden Ball award.