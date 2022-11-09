"You are the referee who has screwed us the most by far" - Barcelona legend Gerard Pique's rant to referee revealed after getting red card in his final game

Spanish football referee Gil Manzano, who officiated the game between Barcelona and Osasuna, has revealed why he sent off unused substitute Gerard Pique. According to the match official, the Barca center-back directed vile insults at him during the half-time break and saw a straight red card for it.

Barcelona traveled to Osasuna for their La Liga matchday 14 clash on Tuesday night (November 8). The Blaugrana struggled away from home, going a goal down in the sixth minute and seeing their star man Robert Lewandowski sent off for a foul on David Garcia. Xavi’s men eventually found their bearings and secured a 2-1 comeback win against a tricky opponent. David Garcia scored Osasuna's opener, while Pedri and Raphinha found the back of the net for Barcelona.

Pique, who was unhappy with Manzano’s officiating, gave him an earful at halftime and received a straight red for it. After the match, Manzano revealed what the Barca legend said to get sent off in the last match of his career. Manzano said (via Mundo Deportivo):

“Once the first half was over, being already inside the locker room tunnel, for addressing [Pique addressed him] me in the following terms: ‘Have you seen what corner you gave us? You are the referee who has screwed us the most by far’.”

Manzano informed the delegate about Pique’s dismissal, but that did not stop Pique from directing even more insults at the referee.

The match official testified:

“Once the Club Delegate was informed of the expulsion of this player, he [Pique] continued to repeat the same expressions described in the Expulsions section, having to be brought into his locker room by staff from his club, while he was on his way to me in the following terms: ‘It's a f****** shame, I s*** on your f****** mother!’.”

Pique has played 616 games for Barcelona in his career, scoring 53 times. He has won eight La Liga titles and three Champions League trophies with the club, amongst other honors.

Xavi hails Barcelona's fighting spirit in comeback Osasuna win

Barca coach Xavi has heaped praise on his players for their performance against Osasuna on Tuesday.

The former midfielder claimed everything was against his team and lauded his players for ensuring Barcelona would retain the top spot during the 2022 FIFA World Cup break.

He told the press (via Barca Blaugranes):

“I am really proud of the team, of the family that we are inside the dressing room. Everything was against us today: the refereeing decisions, the goal, going down to 10.

“We were intelligent. We took our moments well and were clinical with the chances we had. We were solid in the second half, worked hard and we will be leaders during the World Cup break. It’s a team win today. I am very proud.”

Barcelona (37 points) currently have a five-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid in La Liga. The Whites, however, have a game in hand.

