“You have to represent the badge" - David Beckham slams Manchester United players after Asian Tour issues

Manchester United legend David Beckham issued starc criticism of the club's players following a tough post-season tour to Asia. The former Red Devils star was unhappy with the behaviour of a few players, claiming that they did not know what it was to represent the club.

He said (via CBS Sports):

“I don’t like seeing some of the things that is going on at the club. You know on the pitch is what counts but in all honesty, I’m seeing a lot of things that are not on the pitch that are not okay in my eyes as a fan and as a lover of Manchester United.

“You have to represent the badge and that’s what it’s about. And I’ve seen a lot of things where players are not acting in the right manner.”

He went on to add:

“You know we were part of a team that was so well mannered. We understood what it meant to play for Manchester United. We understood what the badge meant. Wherever we travelled, whether it was in Europe or in Asia, you respected the fans. You respected the fact they are turning up, paying money and wanting you to sign and take pictures, you respect that.”

A forgettable outing saw them lose 1-0 to ASEAN All-Stars, while they had to overcome a first-half deficit to beat Hong Kong 3-1. During the tour, attacker Amad Diallo was caught making a derogatory gesture towards a supporter while winger Alejandro Garnacho was spotted in an altercation with a fan.

Manchester United have had one of their worst seasons in club history, finishing a dismal 15th in the league while losing to Tottenham Hotspur in the final of the Europa League. It has been a nightmarish campaign both on and off the field for the side who will look to put 2024-25 behind them in a hurry.

Star considering move away from Manchester United amidst interest from Saudi Pro League: Reports

Fernandes could leave Old Trafford.

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes could be on the move in the summer. According to The Athletic, the Portuguese midfielder is considering a move to Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia.

The report claims that the SPL side are willing to triple his current salary to around €25 million a year for four years while they are ready to pay a £80 million (€94.9m) transfer fee to secure his services.

The 30-year-old was a lone shining light in a disastrous campaign for Manchester United. He bagged 19 goals and 20 assists in 57 games, a stark indication of his importance to the side.

