"You should respect legal process" - La Liga president Javier Tebas wants Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood to stay in Spain

La Liga president Javier Tebas wants Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood to stay at Getafe beyond the end of the season.

The Englishman joined the Spanish club on loan at the start of the 2023-24 campaign, marking his return to professional football. Since the transfer, he has performed well for Getafe, so far racking up seven goals and five assists in 25 appearances across competitions.

His rich vein of form has attracted the interest of several top clubs, including the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid. There have been reports that Greenwood might even make a return to Manchester United.

Tebas has now claimed that he wants to see Greenwood stay in Spain. The La Liga chief further added that Greenwood was acquitted of the charges against him and that people should respect the legal process. Tebas said (via BBC):

"I am a lawyer. If someone came out of a legal case innocent, there is nothing else to say. He is doing really well as a player and I hope he continues to stay in Spanish football. That is good for us."

He added:

"You should respect the legal process. People might be condemning him in the press but you have to respect the legal decision. There is nothing else to talk about. He wasn't condemned [found guilty] here so I don't care."

Manchester United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe, meanwhile, recently told BBC Sport that it might be time for the club to re-evaluate Mason Greenwood's position with the club.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's words on Mason Greenwood's Manchester United future

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, through his INEOS group, recently acquired a minority stake in Manchester United. As a result, INEOS will now play a role in the running of the club. Sir Jim Ratcliffe hinted that a decision on Greenwood's future at the Old Trafford club will be made at the end of the season. He said (via The Mirror):

"We will make a decision, correct. All I can do is talk about the principle of how we will approach decisions like that. Is he the right type of footballer, are we happy with if is he a good person or not?"

Ratcliffe added:

"He's a Manchester United footballer, so we are in charge of football. So the answer is yeah, we have to make decisions. It's quite clear we have to make a decision. There is no decision that's been made."

Greenwood hasn't played for the Red Devils after being accused of attempted rape, assault, controlling and coercive behavior by his partner Harriet Robson. The attacker was acquitted of all charges in 2023.