"You have that responsibility" – Ian Wright agrees with Marcus Rashford criticism, tells Manchester United attacker to learn from 2 Arsenal stars

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has provided his assessment of Marcus Rashford's poor run of form, urging the Manchester United attacker to learn from Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe.

Rashford, who contributed 30 goals and 11 assists in 56 matches last season, has received a lot of flak due to his sub-par outings this campaign. The 26-year-old has scored just two goals and laid out four assists in 18 outings across all competitions for the Red Devils so far.

During a recent interaction on the Premier League Productions, Wright was asked whether there is evidence to support criticism aimed at the Manchester United star. He replied (h/t HITC):

"Yes, I think so. I watched this game [1-0 loss against Newcastle]. Yes, he still tried to take on, but if you just look at his manner and his body language. People will say, 'Oh, here we go, the body language again'. It's how you react. I heard Jamie Carragher saying something very, very interesting about being a local player and what it means to the fans. I thought it was a fantastic point."

Stating that Rashford should learn from two Arsenal stars, Wright said:

"You have to, just like he did, Steven Gerrard, just like Saka at Arsenal. We saw Saka and Emile Smith Rowe a couple of years ago, them two young players were dragging that team through. You have that responsibility, whether you like it or not. Unfortunately, watching that game and a few games. And I have also seen it from Anthony Martial, there seems to be no fight in [either of] them."

Rashford, who joined his club's academy in 2005, has registered 125 goals and 72 assists in 377 matches for Manchester United so far.

Arsenal great Paul Merson offers prediction for Manchester United-Chelsea encounter

In his column for Sportskeeda, Arsenal great Paul Merson predicted a thrilling 3-3 league draw between Manchester United and Chelsea on Wednesday (December 6). He wrote:

"Chelsea haven't been great defensively, and United are all over the place. They let in three goals against Galatasaray and could've conceded ten against Newcastle. I'm going to go in swinging with my prediction for this game – I expect a high-scoring draw."

While United are seventh in the 2023-24 Premier League table with 24 points from 14 games, Chelsea are in 10th place with 19 points so far.

The Red Devils have an upper-hand over Chelsea in terms of head-to-head record as they have lost just once in their last 13 overall outings.