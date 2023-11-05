"You are not the right captain" – David de Gea sends sarcastic message to Bruno Fernandes after late Manchester United winner

David de Gea engaged in a bit of banter with Bruno Fernandes on Instagram after the latter scored the winner in Manchester United's recent 1-0 Premier League win against Fulham.

The Red Devils, who registered their eighth win in 16 outings across competitions, bounced back with a vital away win at Craven Cottage after losing two games in a row. Fernandes bagged the decisive goal with a right-footed strike in injury time of the league encounter.

Afterwards, Fernandes celebrated his team's recent win on Instagram:

"United ❤️"

De Gea, who played alongside Fernandes 152 times before the end of his contract at Manchester United earlier this June, reacted and wrote:

"You are not the right captain 🤐"

De Gea, who is without a club, opted to make a sarcastic remark after Manchester United great Roy Keane urged his former team to appoint a new captain last week. After the Red Devils' 3-0 home defeat to arch-rivals Manchester City, Keane urged under-fire manager Erik ten Hag to replace Fernandes with a new captain. He told Sky Sports:

"The one thing I would do, I would take the captaincy off him, 100 percent. I know it was a big decision to change the captaincy with Maguire, but Fernandes is not captain material. I think he's a talented player, but what I saw today, and we've discussed this before, I was at Liverpool [for the 7-0 defeat], his whinging, his moaning, constantly throwing his arms up in the air. It really isn't acceptable."

Fernandes, 29, has been scrutinized for his lack of composure in the recent times. However, he popped up at the right moment to help his team win all three points in their recent trip to Marco Silva's Fulham.

Erik ten Hag hails Bruno Fernandes, claims he is happy with Manchester United captain

Speaking at a post-match press conference, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag lauded Bruno Fernandes after his recent match-winning performance. He said (h/t Manchester Evening News):

"So often already, from the moment I make him captain, he did this. Always when he's playing he is giving energy, he is the example and you see the way he is pressing, the way he is counter-pressing, the way he is doing the recovery, he is absolutely the example.''

Ten Hag, who removed Harry Maguire from captaincy in July, added:

"And he is taking responsibility all the time on and off the pitch and scoring important goals, for instance. But he also wants to have the ball, wants to create so I'm happy with my captain."

Fernandes, who left Sporting CP in a potential £68 million deal to join Manchester United in 2020, has started 14 of his 15 appearances this term. He has registered three goals and three assists so far.

Manchester United, meanwhile, will next visit Copenhagen for a UEFA Champions League Group A clash on Wednesday (November 8).