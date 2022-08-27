"You were all right and I was wrong" - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits that the club are looking to sign a new midfielder

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has admitted that the club are weighing up options to bolster their midfield this summer.

For much of the transfer window, Klopp has denied that the Reds want to sign a new midfielder despite multiple media outlets reporting otherwise. Back in July, the German tactician stated that they had 'no need' (as quoted by 90min) for a player who can rejuvenate the side in the center of the pitch.

However, he has now backtracked on his earlier claims. Klopp told reporters on August 26 (as quoted by The Standard):

“We are looking for it and if it is the right player we need him, and if it is not the right player we don’t need him.”

He went on to add:

“[Our need] changed, of course. I know we have had this discussion since it all started and I am the one who said we don’t need a midfielder, and you were all right and I was wrong. That’s the situation.”

Klopp reiterated that Liverpool would only sign a player they deem has the tools to succeed at the club:

“But the specific point doesn’t change – we will do something but it has to be the right one.”

Liverpool ravaged by injuries in midfield as they look to bounce back from poor start

There was plenty of optimism around Anfield when Liverpool lifted the FA Community Shield after a solid display against Manchester City. However, things have not gone according to plan since then.

The Reds have been ravaged by injuries, especially in midfield. Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all currently nursing issues.

This has invariably affected their results as well. Klopp's troops are yet to register a win after three Premier League matches and are currently 16th in the standings with just two points to their name.

Liverpool's most recent defeat at Old Trafford against Manchester United only exacerbated calls from outside for the club to sign a new midfielder. While Harvey Elliott looked bright in spurts, Jordan Henderson and James Milner offered very little both offensively and defensively.

Fabinho and Fabio Carvalho improved the team a little since coming on. However, they evidently missed Alcantara's vision and ball retention during the 2-1 reverse.

With less than a week left before the transfer window shuts, Liverpool will need to act quickly if they are to bring in a quality midfielder. For now, however, they will be focused on their Premier League clash against AFC Bournemouth, which is set to take place at Anfield on Saturday (August 27).

Edited by Diptanil Roy